Brighton — Marc McLaughlin is making all the right moves, earning another trip to the show.

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney recalled the North Billerica native on Friday, assigning forward Georgii Merkulov to Providence.

The former Boston College star took part in Friday’s practice at Warrior Arena, before heading to Detroit for Saturday’s showdown with the Red Wings. Although its unclear if he’ll even crack the lineup over the weekend, the young forward is ready to answer the call.

“It feels great,” said McLaughlin, 25. “Just coming in, I want to provide a lot of energy and a 200-foot game. When my number is called, I want to be ready. I’m obviously really excited. I put in a lot of work in Providence. I’m really excited to be here.”

McLaughlin, 25, has been lighting it up with the Baby B’s, recording five goals and 10 points in 15 games. It’s been a refreshing turnaround after a pair of lackluster seasons with the B’s AHL affiliate.

“I think my game is in a great spot right now,” said McLaughlin. “This whole start has been real good for me. I have a lot of confidence. It comes with a lot of experience going into my third year as a pro. I think I’m just a little bit more poised with the puck, moving pucks to the net, and my 200 foot game has been really solid.”

The 6-foot, 203-pound forward originally signed as a free agent by Boston in March 2022. He skated in 150 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling 26 goals and 54 points. Over the past three seasons, McLaughlin has played in 14 career NHL games with the Bruins, tallying four goals.

The rangy forward is no stranger to playing at TD Garden. He scored his first NHL goal in his first game in an 8-1 win over the New Jersey Devils, March 31, 2022. He added two more in back-to-back games against the St. Louis Blues and Ottawa Senators, April 12-14, giving management a possible glimpse at the future.

But Mclaughlin battled adversity the next two years, earning just two brief recalls. He scored a goal in his only appearance with the Bruins last season, a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders, March 2, 2004. It capped a tough year in Providence, netting just eight goals and 14 points in 68 games.

Undaunted, Mclaughlin managed to turn things around with his spirited play this season, earning his fourth shot with the parent club.

“Each time you get a little more confident than the last time,” said McLaughlin. “I know I can play at this level. I’ve done it before, and I want to stay. I’m just going to stay ready. That’s all I can control. Come to practice every day, or just 50 games and be ready.”

According to the Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco, McLaughlin has earned it.

“Marc has been playing very well in Providence,” said Sacco. “He has earned an opportunity here at some point. I think that his game, from what I understand and what I’ve been told, has been probably the best it’s been since he’s been in Providence. He’s scoring some goals right now, feeling good about himself, but he’s also doing a real good job as far as being in a third or fourth line role. Checking, being countered on to be responsible defensively. He deserves an opportunity to be here.

Meanwhile, Merkulov, heads back to Providence for a little more seasoning.

The forward appeared in three games with Boston this season, recording one assist. The 5-foot-11, 184-pound forward skated in 12 games with the Providence Bruins, tallying two goals and 11 points. Merkulov has played in 154 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling 57 goals and 136 points. The Ryazan, Russia native originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2022.

“He’s had spurts of really good hockey,” said Sacco. “And like any young hockey player, they have to learn some things. He’s going to go to Providence and have an opportunity to continue to grow his game, and be huge in more situations in Providence right now. Organizationally I think we’re happy with where he’s at right now.”

