BRIGHTON – Killing penalties is Nikita Zadorov‘s business. And business is good.

The 6-foot-6, 248-pound defenseman got to show off his special team’s side, Thursday night at TD Garden.

The rugged Russian put his formidable frame to good use, dishing out four hits, while supplying vital special teams play, as the Bruins shutout the Utah Hockey Club, 1-0.

It was a must-win game for Boston, who were still reeling after a sluggish 8-9-3 start, which forced a coaching change. Jim Montgomery was fired on Tuesday, with longtime assistant coach Joe Sacco taking over. the team responded and are now lookign to take that all important next step in their on-ice progression.

“Our team had a good game,” said Zadorov. “I thought we came in hot with passion. I think that’s what we’ve been missing the first 20 games. We played a really strict defensive game, and didn’t give up much. We really didn’t have much, but our power play stepped in big, got a big goal for us and we got a W.”

One thing is for sure, Zadorov is relishing his new role on the special team’s unit. The blueliner is filling in for Hampus Lindholm, who was sidelined with a lower body injury two weeks ago.

The added responsibility has given him an added incentive to excel.

“I love killing.” said Zadorov. “I think that’s really important. It gets me going. It’s a pleasure when you see the trust of the coaches in that particular (area). We did a pretty good job (Thursday) against two skilled units. Obviously, there were a lot of bounces going against us in the past, on the PK especially. It’s important to be good in that during the game, because it gives you a chance to win some hockey games.”

Zadorov maintained a highly physical presence throughout Thursday’s contest. He registered a game-high five hits, blocking a shot and covering 19:51 of ice time. He tied Elias Lindholm for second in penalty killing time at 6:46. Only defenseman Charlie McAvoy logged more minutes. In his first 21 games with the Bruins this season, the big defenseman has no goal and five assists. He’s currently third on the team with 60 hits, trailing only Mark Kastelic and Trent Frederic, while leading the team with 46 penalty minutes.

“He was physical,” said Sacco. “I thought his PK was good last night. He’s been paired on the top pair with Brandon (Carlo) with Hampus out. I thought his reads were good on the kill. He had a good stick and brought a physical presence to the game. That’s what we’re looking for. Someone to step up physically and open the back end. He was one of those guys, (Kastelic) was the other.”

The win was an all important first step in rebuilding the team’s confidence. Something they hope to build on as they travel to Detroit for a Saturday showdown with the Red Wings.

“Same mentality, same mindset,” said Zadorov. “Go up there, work hard, help each other, stay connected. There’s been a lot of talk the past 48 hours. I thought we responded well. We can only improve from that.”

Montgomery’s sudden dismissal put the team on notice. The big defenseman hopes to be part of the solution as they move forward.

“At the end of the day it’s a business,” said Zadorov. “The team wasn’t playing well. We weren’t where we were supposed to be. Something had to change. It’s where we’re at right now.”

Looking back on the team’s lackluster start, the defenseman feels they need to reestablish themselves.

“I thought we were playing soft the first 20 games,” said Zadorov. “I don’t think that’s Boston Bruins hockey. That’s not what the fans expect from us. We’ve got to look at our fans. They respect hard work and toughness. That’s the message I got and the guys as well, to bring it on a nightly basis. If we do that we’re going to become a hard team to play against. Good things will happen.”

Zadorov is no stranger to Sacco. He first played under him as assistant coach with the Buffalo Sabres in 2012-13, before reuniting as associate coach with the Bruins this season.

“An assistant coach and head coach is two different jobs,” said Zadorov. “An assistant is a little more polite, a bit more on the player’s side. As the head coach, sometimes you have to be direct, be hard. He’s respectful. He’s been in the organization for 10 years. It’s a pleasure to play for him for sure.”

Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round (16th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Zadorov is entering his 12th NHL season. His previous stops included Colorado, Chicago, Calgary and Vancouver. He was one of Bruin general manager Don Sweeney’s big free agent signings, inking the defenseman to a six-year $30 million contract.

As the season started, Zadorov endured his ups and downs. At his best, the hulking blueliner could be an intimidating presence the hits like a fright train. His reputation preceded him, with officials handing him an inordinate number of penalties.

“It always happens at the start of the year,” said Zadorov. “The referees have long summers, we have long summers… The penalties weren’t great, but I think we’ve been pretty good in the past 10 games. We try to stay out of the box. Just taking necessary penalties where we can. Sometimes games go that way. That’s why we have special teams to do their jobs.”

If anything, the bruising Bruins blueliner is doing his best to play with a level of controlled chaos. He’s hoping to fire up his team in his own unique way.

“I’m an emotional guy,” said Zadorov. “I’m trying to keep things loose in the room all the time. But when I do that too much before the game it affects my performance. I get too excited and lose my focus from my personal game. I just have to find that balance to be a voice in the room and help the team, especially as a new guy here. I’m getting settled. Getting to know the guys, getting them to know me, so they can take it the right way. I’m a pretty direct person. Sometimes it takes time to understand me. I just want to find that middle (ground), bring joy to the room and the excitement to go compete and try to win hockey games.”

