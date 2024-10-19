Mason Lohrei Is Making Up For Early Mistakes

After enduring a tough season opener, Mason Lohrei has bounced back with a vengeance on the Boston Bruins blueline.

The 6-foot-5, 211-pound defenseman has shown marked improvement over his team’s last three games, with a goal and three assists.

The Baton Rouge-born blueliner heads into Utah riding a career-best three-game point streak. He also earned a season-high 17:00 of ice in Boston’s 5-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche, Oct. 16. Not bad after being a healthy scratch following a -3 night in a 5-4 season-opening loss to the Florida Panthers, Oct. 8.

“In any player’s development, you have to see that they have a short memory and move on,” said Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery. “That’s something Mason has had since he started playing hockey. He’s a player that has a lot of self-confidence. That’s why he makes a lot of plays like he does for us.”

Scratched from the Bruins lineup for the team’s home opener against the Montreal Canadiens, the young defenseman has seemingly battled back with plenty of panache.

The point streak started last weekend in overtime against the Los Angeles Kings, Oct. 12. Lohrei chipped a backhanded poke check to Matt Poitras. The center flipped the puck to David Pastrnak, who executed a beautiful give-and-go with Lohrei. The defenseman quickly returned the favor on a cross-ice feed to Pasta for the 2-1 OT winner.

The defenseman continued his heady play in the rematch with the Panthers, Oct. 14. Lohrei set up Mark Kastelic with the go-ahead goal in the first period. He followed it up with a second period tally off a nice rush, making it a one-goal affair. The two-point night was a small consolation in an otherwise fierce 4-3 loss to the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Lohrei, 23, continued his heady play in Denver. He provided some power play pop in the 5-3 win over the Avs. The defenseman set up Charlie Coyle on another nifty cross-ice feed while pinching in down the left slot.

“I’m just focusing on playing defense first and being hard in my own end,” Lohrei said. “Reading the rush, keeping my gaps good. You can spend more time in the O-zone when that happens.”

Drafted by the Bruins in the second round (58th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Lohrei started last season in Providence. The Madison, Wisconsin native was called up in early November due to a mounting injury list. The former Ohio State Buckeye didn’t disappoint, scoring four goals and 13 points in 41 games, while supplying sound defensive play.

He’s been paired with a variety of defensive partners. Lohrei has gone from Andrew Peeke and Brandon Carlo to alternate captain Charlie McAvoy. The defenseman has provided plenty of flexibility on the left side with veterans Nikita Zadorov and Hampus Lindholm. He’s also earned some second power play time.

He feels confident in his team’s ability.

“We just have to stick to our game plan,” said Lohrei. “It’s still early in the season. Some guys are moving around well. I’m just trying to take pucks to the net. It’s going to come. You just have to trust in that. We have a lot of really good players that are going to make it happen.”

