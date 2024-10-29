Bruins Breakdown: How Early Chemsitry Created Beecher’s No-Look Pass To Kastelic

BRIGHTON–No line has mattered more to the success of the Boston Bruins this season than that of Johnny Beecher, Mark Kastelic, and Cole Koepke.

Not only is the trio playing the stereotypical role expected of a fourth line, providing high energy off the bench and establishing the forecheck, but they’re also contributing to the stat sheet. Through nine games, the three have combined for 19 points.

On Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston’s fourth line made its most eye-popping play yet.

Thirty-five seconds after the Bruins tied the game at 2-2, Koepke carried the puck into the attacking zone, but his shot attempt off the rush went wide of the net. Beecher then collected the puck in the corner and, without looking, threw it toward the net to a waiting Kastelic at the back post to score a go-ahead goal at 13:14 of the second period.

“I turned to the corner, and the puck was just laying there,” Beecher said Tuesday morning at Warrior Ice Arena. “I knew that Kastleic had gone to the net, so I figured I’d throw it back there and try and find him. I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t a little bit of luck involved in it.”

Could there be an element of luck or some other supernatural force present? Perhaps.

More likely, though, the reason for Beecher, Kastelic, and Koepke’s hot start is simple science.

“We’re all pretty similar in the ways that we play,” said Beecher. “Going through games, that’s just what we’ve done, whether it’s putting a puck in or getting on the forecheck and just reading off each other. It just seems to have clicked so far, and hopefully, we continue to grow that chemistry and that confidence.”

It’s not often linemates connect so quickly. Just take a look at the rest of the Bruins’ lineup as an example. The team is still trying to find the right formula in its middle six.

Fortunately for the Bruins, they’ve had Beecher, Kastelic and Koepke to carry the slack. Not only are the three the best line in Boston, but they’re currently among the best in all of hockey, with a 69.1 xGoals percentage, according to Moneypuck.com.

Typically, the lines that create the most scoring chances are those headlined by the game’s star players.

Neither Beecher, Kastelic, nor Koepke are expected to be Hart Trophy candidates any time soon. None of them possess what is considered to be elite speed or puck skills. What they do have, however, is a united mindset.

“It’s all of us working together and being on the same page,” Kastelic said. “We all have good skill sets, and you can see us all being in the right places and not cheating the game. We all work incredibly hard each shift and don’t take shifts off.”

With those words, Kastelic spoke to a key issue that Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is identifying early on.

A lack of relentlessness has plagued the team out of the gate. Montgomery continues to juggle his lines, hoping something, anything, lights a spark.

The one line he’s left largely unbothered is the fourth.

“That line, and Johnny Beecher himself, their confidence has grown so much for them to try and even think of making that play,” said Montgomery. “He is really maturing as a young man and developing the required intensity, focus and preparation that’s allowing him to have the success we’re seeing.”

Earning the trust of its coach is the biggest vote of confidence any line can receive.

Beecher, Kastelic, and Koepke certainly have it from Montgomery, but it’s not because of their output on offense. It’s everything else they’re doing that’s leading to it.

“It’s fun to contribute on the scoresheet early, but at the same time, we know that’s only a part of our game,” Kastelic said. “Our bread and butter is providing energy and consistency, being reliable and hard to play against. The production we’ve had is a bonus, but we can’t rest. We have to continue to earn it every night.”