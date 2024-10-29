Bruins Postgame Takeaways: Falling Flat against Philadelphia

BOSTON – Offensive woes continued to plague the Boston Bruins, Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Tyson Foerster netted the lone goal, as the upstart Philadelphia Flyers shutout Boston, 2-0.

Fresh off an emotionally charged 4-3 win over Toronto in sudden death overtime, the Bruins (4-5-1) fell flat against a second to last place Flyer club, that simply outworked them.

It was the Flyers first win in Boston in 21 games, snapping a 0-16-4 run in that span.

“It’s not good enough,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. “We’re not making plays, we’re not doing enough to generate high dangerous scoring chances. Whether that’s a will to go to those areas or not the right gameplan, we’re all culpable for not coming out with a victory tonight.”

The loss was the most recent blow to a struggling Bruins team that continues to grapple with its consistency. Boston had previously dropped a 2-1 OT loss in Utah, Oct. 19, a 4-0 setback in Nashville on Oct. 22 and a 5-2 loss vs. Dallas on Oct. 2.

So why wasn’t the team able to build off Saturday’s OT win over Toronto?

“That’s a good question,” said Montgomery. “It’s still a multitude of things it seems like. Some guys are still fighting it as far as their confidence and just their ability to be smooth with the puck on the ice.”

Their inability to cash in on power play play loomed large, especially in the first period.

The Bruins were unable to convert on a 5-on-3 power play early in the stanza. They couldn’t muster any quality shots on net throughout a lengthy 1:37 two-man advantage. The few stops goalie Samuel Ersson (24 saves) did make came off some fluttering deflections.

The Flyers quickly countered embarking on a shorthanded 2-on-1 shorthanded break. Bruins back-up goalie Joonas Korpisalo was up to the task, however, making a snapping glove save off a Garnett Hathaway drive. The Boston netminder was effective making 17 saves. He deserved a better fate.



“I thought he gave us an opportunity to win,” said Montgomery. “He didn’t face a lot of shots, but he faced high quality shots. I can think of at least three great saves that gave us the opportunity before it went 1-0.”

After a scoreless first period, the Flyers found their footing. Foerster provided the firepower scoring the goal off a cross-ice feed taking a 1-0 lead into the second intermission. That was all the offense the Broad Street Bullies would need, holding Boston scoreless for the remainder of the contest.

The Flyers added an empty-netter with 23.2 remaining to seal the victory.

“That’s the way it goes,” said Bruins captain Brad Marchand. “Sometimes you come in overconfident. You have to respect every team, every night. We had opportunities especially in the second period, but we let it get away from us. Again, we have to continue to build off the right things. We got away from playing hard at the net in the third period and they did a really good job of protecting their net front very well We need to be better in that area.”

Where’s the offense?

Elias Lindholm remains among a handful of severely snakebit Bruins. After scoring five points in his first three games this season (two goals, three assists), the top line center has been held off the scoresheet for the seventh consecutive game. The talented playmaking center was stoned by Ersson from point-blank range in the left slot on Boston’s best chance with 12:34 remaining in the opening period.

The center is among a handful of veterans that have struggled. Second line center Charlie Coyle is also trying to find his game, sporting just a goal in his first 10, going scoreless over the last five. Left winger Pavel Zacha has been held to just one assist over his last seven.

Morgan Geekie has garnered one helper in his last three games, for his only point of the season.

After posting two goals and an assist in his first two games, Charlie McAvoy has been held without a point over his last eight.

“I think on every team your best players, your star players have to carry the load offensively,’ said Montgomery. “Those are the players that are out on the power play. Right now, the offense isn’t materializing for us.”

Marchand milestone madness

On Saturday’s OT win over Toronto, Brad Marchand netted his 78th career game-winning goal and overtook Phil Esposito (77) for the third most in Bruins history.

The team’s top two all-time GWG leaders are Johnny Bucyk (88) and Patrice Bergeron (81). According to the NHL Stats page, four of those game-winners came against the Maple Leafs, ranking second on the captain’s all-time hit list. He buried five game-winners against the Red Wings, Panthers, Predators and Lightning, for the most against one club.

The goal was also Marchand’s 402nd of his career, tying him for fourth on the Bruins all-time goal scoring list with Rick Middleton. The team’s all-time top three scorers include Bucyk (545), Esposito (459) and Bergeron (427).

A +2 will tie Marchand for fifth on the team in +/- with +269, sharing the honor with Bergeron.

The Bruins top four +/- leaders are Bobby Orr (574), Ray Bourque (493), Dallas Smith (331) and Esposito (306)

Other Bruins milestones within reach

Pavel Zacha is two points shy of his 300th career NHL point.

Trent Frederic sits three points away of his 100th career NHL point.

Bruins commemorate Hockey Fights Cancer night

The Bruins held its Hockey Fights Cancer Night celebration, presented by Mass General Brigham, Tuesday, at TD Garden.

Bruins coaches and broadcasters wore lavender pins to show their support. The color represents awareness of all forms of cancer.

Fans filled out ‘I Fight For’ cards, which were displayed during the second period, while the Bruins took a moment to honor those who have fought or are currently fighting cancer.

Logan Dorego, a patient at MGH was in attendance. The 17-year-old from Fall River was diagnosed with spinal myxopapillary ependymoma at the age of 12. He has since undergone multiple spinal surgeries and rounds of proton radiation therapy. He participated in a pregame bell ringing moment to symbolize the end of his recent proton beam therapy treatment.

Tickets to Tuesday’s game were donated to cancer patients at hospitals in the Greater Boston area. Members of the Boston Bruins met with pediatric cancer patients from the local Boston area following the game. The Boston Bruins Foundation held an online auction and in-game raffles for the team-issued, autographed Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys and sticks.

The Bruins Foundation presented a check for $281,500 to the Pan-Mass Challenge. The Massachusetts-based bike-a-thon raises money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. In August, over 30 riders representing the Bruins Foundation participated in the Pan-Mass Challenge, raising funds and awareness for cancer treatment and research. Funds raised during the Bruins Foundations’ 50/50 Raffle, presented by DraftKings were donated to the Cam Neely Foundation, an organization that provides comfort, support and hope to cancer patients and their families.

Bruins Lines

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Justin Brazeau

Pavel Zacha – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Matt Poitras – Morgan Geekie

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Kopeke

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

What’s Next?

The Bruins close out October on the road against Carolina, Oct. 31. They’ll travel to Philadelphia to faceoff with the Flyers in a Saturday matinee, Nov. 2, before squaring off with Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 3 at TD Garden. Puck drop is slated for 5 p.m.

