BRIGHTON- Bruins general manager Don Sweeney didn’t mince any words when calling out the rumormongers.

Especially when it involves his current negotiations surrounding restricted free agent goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

The Bruins goaltender was missing in action for the first day of training camp on Wednesday, at the team’s practice facility at Warrior Arena. He remains without a contract.

But after being hit by a multitude of false reports in recent weeks, including one particular stinger from former NHLer-turn podcaster Paul Bissonnette, the Bruin GM decided enough was enough.

“I think it’s bulls**t that somebody says I wouldn’t return a call for three weeks,” said Sweeney, who referred to Bissonnette’s ‘Spittin’ Chiclets’ podcast as ‘Spitting Up On Yourself.’ “That’s inaccurate. My son loves ‘Biz and thinks he’s fabulous. I think he’s a great entertainer, but at the end of the day, they’re inaccurate. That’s okay, because that’s all part of the business nowadays. It’s okay if you turn around and say it’s your opinion or your belief and such, but don’t report it as fact. That’s all I’m asking.”

The Bruins GM declined to go into specific details about where the Swayman contract talks currently stand. However, Sweeney maintains that there’s always been an open line of communication between both sides.

“I have respect for the position that Jeremy and his camp have taken,” said Sweeney. “And we continue to try to find common ground.”

“I’m disappointed,” he added. “But by the end of the day, I’m optimistic we’ll find a landing spot before Dec. 1.”

Sweeney scoffed at earlier reports that said he has refused to offer Swayman an eight-year deal. He also refuted a claim that the team was unwilling to compromise with the young goalie.

“It’s been reported how incommunicative the Boston Bruins have been,” said Sweeney. “That’s far from the truth. You’ll be hard pressed to find a person or a general manager, or anybody who has spent three weeks not returning a phone call. It’s constant communication, dialogue to find a common ground.”

If anything, Sweeney does have a proven track record of success on his side when it comes to restricted free agents. In recent years the GM has inked long-term deals with David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo.

“It’s hopefully no different in this case,” said Sweeney. “It wasn’t with (those) three players. I’ve said all along I want to be able to negotiate a deal and not in an arbitration setting. That’s the goal.”

