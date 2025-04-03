Bruins Helpless Against Habs In Tenth Straight Loss

The Boston Bruins did little to help themselves on Thursday night as they dropped their 10th straight game, falling 4-1 to the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Center.

A back-and-forth opening frame sent the two teams into the second period tied without a score. That changed when Christina Dvorak put Montreal on the board 40 seconds into the middle frame. From then on, it was all Canadiens and all downhill for the Bruins.

Boston was outshot 17-2 in the second period. It wasn’t until there was 6:14 left until the intermission that the Bruins challenged Habs goalie Samuel Montembeault.

At least at that point, the Bruins were only down by one, or at least they were before Cole Caufield capitalized on an odd-man rush to make it 2-0 Canadiens.

Brendan Gallagher added another tally to Montreal’s total three minutes into the third period as he was left all alone without a single Bruins defender near him to snap a shot past Jeremy Swayman from the low slot.

Swayman made 27 saves on 30 shots. The best of which came while under duress early in the second period as Swayman dove back across his crease from a seated position to stone Alexander Carrier’s try from below the right face-off circle with his glove.

Elias Lindholm scored his 14th goal of the season at 13:19 of the third period to preserve at least some semblance of Boston’s dignity, only for it to be wiped out when Nick Suzuki scored an empty-net goal for the Habs.

Free-falling amid their longest winless streak in 15 years, the Bruins look utterly helpless.

They remain hopeless.

