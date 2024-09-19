Bruins Sign Goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo To PTO

The Boston Bruins have signed a goaltender, just not the one you were likely hoping for.

As the Bruins opened training camp on Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena, they signed Finnish goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo to a professional tryout contract, per an announcement by the team.

Kaskisuo, 30, has appeared in two NHL games over the course of his nine-year professional career, playing for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators. He most recently played for the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League, posting a .909 save percentage and a 2.90 goals-against average in 20 games last season.

The professional tryout contract does not guarantee Kaskisuo a spot on the Bruins roster, as he will have to earn one in training camp. Although, the timing of the goalie’s arrival is interesting as it comes while there’s an air of uncertainty between the pipes in Boston.

As the Bruins opened training camp on Wednesday, general manager Don Sweeney announced that restricted free agent goalie Jeremy Swayman will miss the start of training camp while he and the team continue their contract negotiations. Joonas Korpisalo will hold down the starting position in goal for the time being.

After the addition of Kaskisuo, the Bruins now have six goalies on their training camp roster, including Ryan Bischel, Brandon Bussi, Michael DiPietro, and Nolan Maier.

Kaskisuo is the second player the Bruins have invited to training camp on a professional tryout contract this, along with veteran forward Tyler Johnson.

The Bruins training camp practices will continue on Thursday and Friday before holding their annual Black & Gold scrimmage on Saturday in Providence and playing their first preseason game on Sunday at TD Garden against the New York Rangers.