Jeremy Swayman Still Unsigned, Will Not Start Training Camp With Bruins

BRIGHTON– Boston Bruins fans have waited all offseason for the team and Jeremy Swayman to reach an agreement on a new contract and will now have to wait even longer.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced on Wednesday that the organization has not yet reached a deal with the restricted free agent goaltender, and he will not be in attendance as the team starts training camp this week.

“I’m disappointed,” Sweeney said, addressing the media for the first time since July 1 at Warrior Ice Arena. “When you set things as a priority from the general manager spot, you do your best to try and accomplish that. I haven’t been able to do that yet.”

Sweeney would not forecast when a deal will potentially come together or comment on what is currently separating the Bruins and Swayman in their negotiations. However, he did mention that the situation is detrimental to both sides and will continue to be the longer it goes on.

“Every day that Jeremy is out, it hurts our team, and it hurts him,” said Sweeney. “There is preparation that we would like to do that he needs to do, but it’s not going to stop the goal of finding common ground and getting something done.”

Swayman was projected to be the starting goalie for the Bruins this year after the team traded away Linus Ullmark back in June. Now, Joonas Korpisalo is expected to be the top netminder, with Brandon Bussi serving as the backup while Swayman holds out.

Swayman, 25, appeared in 44 games for the Bruins last season, posting a 2.53 goals-against average with a .916 save percentage. In 132 career appearances, he has a 2.34 goals-against average with a .919 save percentage.

The Bruins will hold their first on-ice practice of training camp on Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena and will play their first preseason game against the New York Rangers on Sunday at TD Garden.

