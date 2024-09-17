The Boston Bruins have announced their 2024 training camp roster and upcoming schedule.

A total of 50 players will compete for spots on the 2024-25 squad. The roster features 27 forwards, 18 defensemen and five goalies.

An NHL veteran Tyler Johnson enters camp on a professional tryout. The team also welcomes in 11 players that competed in the 2024 Prospect Challenge in Buffalo, last weekend. They include forwards Riley Duran, John Farinacci, Trevor Kuntar, Brett Harrison, Jaxon Nelson, defensemen Drew Bavaro, Frederic Brunet, Jackson Edward, Loke Johansson, Ryan Mast and goalie Ryan Bischel.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman remains unsigned as a restricted free agent. He is not listed on the current roster.

2024 Boston Bruins training camp roster

Forwards: Joey Abate, John Beecher, Justin Brazeau, Patrick Brown, Charlie Coyle, Riley Duran, John Farinacci, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, Brett Harrison, Tyler Johnson, Max Jones, Mark Kastelic, Cole Koepke, Trevor Kuntar, Vinni Lettieri, Elias Lindholm, Fabian Lysell, Brad Marchand, Marc McLaughlin, Georgii Merkulov, Jaxon Nelson, David Pastrnak, Matt Poitras, Riley Tufte, Jeffrey Viel and Pavel Zacha.

Defensemen: Drew Bavaro, Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Brandon Carlo, Jackson Edward, Loke Johansson, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Charlie McAvoy, Mason Millman, Ian Mitchell, Jordan Oesterle, Andrew Peeke, Alec Regula, Billy Sweezey, Parker Wotherspoon and Nikita Zadorov.

Goaltenders: Ryan Bischel, Brandon Bussi, Michael DiPietro, Joonas Korpisalo and Nolan Maier

Training camp officially kicks off on Wednesday with team physicals. No on-ice session will occur. The Bruins will take the ice on Thursday with two sessions. The full schedule is listed below. Please note all practices are at Warrior Arena in Brighton, unless otherwise noted. Schedule is subject to change.

Upcoming Bruins schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 18

– Training Camp opens at Warrior Arena (no on-ice practice)

Thursday, Sept. 19

– Group A practice, 10 a.m.

– Group B practice, 12 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

– Group B practice, 10 a.m.

– Group A practice, 12 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

– Black & Gold Scrimmage at Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI), 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22

– Preseason game vs. New York Rangers at TD Garden, 5 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23

– No scheduled practice.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

– Morning skate, 11 a.m.

– Preseason game vs. Washington Capitals ay TD Garden, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

– Group A practice, 10:30 a.m.

– Group B practice, 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

– Morning skate, 11 a.m. (Warrior Ice Arena)

– Travel to New York

– Preseason game at New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden , 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

– No scheduled practice or media availability

Saturday, Sep. 28

– Morning skate, 11 a.m.

– Travel to Philadelphia

– Preseason game at Philadelphia Flyers, Wells Fargo Center, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 29

– Practice, 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 30

– Practice at TD Garden, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

– Morning skate, 11 a.m.

– Preseason game vs. Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

– No scheduled practice or media availability

Thursday, Oct. 3

– Morning skate, 11 a.m.

– Travel to Quebec City

– Preseason game vs. Los Angeles Kings at Videotron Centre, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

– Practice, 12 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

– Travel to Washington, D.C.

– Preseason game vs. Washington Capitals, 5 p.m.

