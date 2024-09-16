Evan Vierling stepped up his game, Monday morning in Buffalo.

The Bruins rookie netted a goal and added a pair of assists to key a dramatic comeback. Boston defeated the New Jersey Devils, 6-4, at the 2024 Prospects Challenge, at LECOM Harbor Center. It was the Bruins lone win of the series, after falling to the Pittsburgh, 6-3, and Columbus, 4-3 OT, in earlier action.

A 6-foot, 178-pound forward, Vierling played in a variety of roles throughout the weekend. He opened the Challenge centering the checking line of Owen Pederson and Jake Sloan. The rookie also played second line right wing against Columbus, teaming up with center Adam Měchura and Trevor Kuntar.

On Monday, the center drew top line duty, flanked by Kuntar and Brett Harrison. The trio proved to be a formidable combination.

Must Read: Bruins Harrison Heats Up at Prospect Challenge

Vierling fired up the Bruins offense in the second period. The pivot scored on the rush off a nifty outlet pass from defenseman Frédéric Brunet tying the game at 2-2 at 15:39. The Devils reclaimed the 4-3 lead in the third period, prompting a garrison finish by the Black and Gold.

Vierling helped turn the tide during a three-goal outburst late in the stanza. He set up Sloan with the game-tying tally at 7:42, before defenseman Carlin Dezainde netted the go-ahead goal with 2:51 remaining.

The Bruins put the game away moments later, pouncing on a New Jersey turnover. Working off the forecheck, Kuntar dished the puck over to Vierling. The winger quickly found Harrison, setting him up with a brilliant cross-ice feed at the right point for the power play goal at 18:24.

Check out: Bruins Rookie Rundown for 2024 Prospect Challenge

The goal was Harrison’s third of the series, and team-leading fourth point of the Challenge. Vierling finished second among Bruin rookies with his three-point night. Kuntar, Měchura (two goals), Pederson and Brunet also had a pair of points over the three games.

Originally a fifth-round draft pick of the New York Rangers in 2020, Vierling is fresh off his first pro season with the Wheeling Nailers. The 22-year-old potted seven goals and 25 points in 34 ECHL games.

The center capped the campaign by adding seven points in eight AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The forward previously played five seasons of junior hockey with Flint and Barrie of the OHL, accumulating 75 goals and 213 points in 218 career games.

FOLLOW CHRISTOPHER HURLEY ON 𝕏: @HURLEY_BURLY

FOLLOW BOSTON HOCKEY NOW ON 𝕏 AND FACEBOOK