Bruins rookie Brett Harrison continued to heat things up, Saturday afternoon in Buffalo.

The 6-foot-1, 191-pound left winger scored his second goal and third point of the 2024 Prospect Challenge, at LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo.

The Bruins lost the game to the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-3, in overtime. But it certainly didn’t hurt Harrison’s chances of raising his profile once training camp opens next week.

One of Boston’s seven draft picks on the roster, Harrison, 21, was originally selected in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He spent last season with the team’s American Hockey League affiliate the Providence Bruins. He netted five goals, nine assists and 14 points in 47 games with the Baby Bs.

Skating on the Bruins top line along with center John Farinacci and Riley Duran, the trio have developed a nice chemistry. Harrison scored a goal and added an assist in their first game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. The line continued to click against Columbus. Working on the off-wing, Harrison caught a cross-ice feed from Duran. The winger solved Blue Jacket goalie Evan Gardner with a low wrister that trickled through his pads with 4:52 remaining in the period.

The top line right wing over the first two games, don’t be surprised to see Duran in the mix for the Bruins coveted second line job. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound Woburn native was someone general manager Don Sweeney was most excited to see in camp. A sixth-round selection in the 2020 draft, Duran played three seasons at Providence College earning 27 goals and 55 points in 102 games. Farinacci was also the Providence Bruins top rookie scorer last season. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound forward netting 12 goals 38 points in 71 games.

Boston cashed in two more times in the second period. Lucas Romero scored at 2:17 of the middle period, with defensemen Jackson Edward and Owen Pederson assisting on the play. Adam Mechura also crashed the net scoring off a feed by defenseman Loke Johansson with 3:05 remaining in the stanza.

The game was a feisty affair from the drop of the puck with three fighting majors. Carlin Dezainde danced with Tyler Peddie in the first period. The youngest Bruin Charlie Hilton, 17, also fared very well in a slugfest with Nolan Cross. The youngster, who turns 18 on Sunday, took some tough shots, but managed to comeback with a strong flurry to earn the decision. Romero also tangled with Nolan Collins. Edward was also effective sticking up for his teammates, decking a Sabre with a clothesline along the benches in a first period scrum. All seven of Boston’s 23 penalty minutes were either for fighting or roughing.

Boston closes the Prospect Challenge against the New Jersey Devils, Monday, Sept. 16.

