Wake up, hockey fans!

Christopher Hurley checking in. It’s Monday morning, Sept. 16. Here’s a look at some of the top headlines surrounding the Boston Bruins, and from around the National Hockey League.

Prospect Challenge concludes with matinee

Boston Bruin rookies will wrap up the 2024 Prospect Challenge this morning, at LECOM Harbor Center in Buffalo

The Black and Gold will face-off with the New Jersey Devils at 10 a.m.

Bruin rookies have endured a couple of tough losses to both Pittsburgh, 6-3, and Columbus, 4-3 OT. But despite the setbacks, several prospects have risen to the occasion including Brett Harrison. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound left winger scored his second goal and third point of the series on Saturday. One of seven draft picks on the Bruins roster, Harrison, 21, was originally selected in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He spent last season with the team’s AHL affiliate the Providence Bruins. He netted five goals, nine assists and 14 points in 47 games with the Baby Bs. He’s developed a nice chemistry skating on the top line along with center John Farinacci and Riley Duran,

Must Read: Bruins Harrison Heats Up at Prospect Challenge

Don’t be surprised to see Duran in the mix for the Bruins coveted second line RW spot, once camp opens. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound Woburn native is someone general manager Don Sweeney was most excited to see in camp. A sixth-round selection in the 2020 draft, Duran played three seasons at Providence College earning 27 goals and 55 points in 102 games. Farinacci was the Providence Bruins top rookie scorer last season. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound forward netted 12 goals 38 points in 71 games.

Boston will be tested by a tough New Jersey squad which has overwhelmed the opposition. Devil rookies trounced Ottawa, 9-0, in the opener, before beating host Buffalo, 5-2, on Saturday. Top line center Xavier Parent (3-2-5) and Chase Stillman (3-1) have led the way.

Check out: Bruins Rookie Rundown for 2024 Prospect Challenge

If things get out of hand, Boston has plenty of players to dish out the rough stuff. Saturday’s game featured three fight, none better than Charlie Hilton’s tilt with Charlie Elick. The youngster, who turned 18 on Sunday, took some tough punches, but managed to comeback with a strong flurry to earn the decision.

Defenseman Jackson Edward has also shown an aggressive style to his game which could make him a Boston favorite one day.

Each rookie will be playing with a lot more intensity, as training camp officially opens on Wednesday.

