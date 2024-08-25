Charlie Coyle Says It’s Time For The Bruins To Prove Themselves

PLYMOUTH–If the turnout over the last three days at the Boston Bruins Fan Fest is any indication, the anticipation is palpable for the team’s upcoming season.

On Sunday, the three-day tour across New England culminated at Memorial Hall in Plymouth, where fans of all ages showed early support for a Bruins team that has earned it by regularly making the playoffs over the last decade.

But having grown up in the area, Charlie Coyle understands as well as anyone that simply making the playoffs doesn’t suffice in a town where championships aren’t desired but expected.

“Only one team wins every year, and that’s tough,” said Coyle. “Yes, you lose, but you can learn from that stuff, and it’s about what you take with you for that next season and the things you can build on, and there’s a lot that we can. We saw a lot of guys step up last year, but everyone, including myself and even the older guys in the locker room, we’re looking to take some steps.

“I like the team and how we’re shaping up on paper, but it’s up to us to prove ourselves.”

Raised in Weymouth, Coyle is now entering his sixth full season as a member of his hometown Bruins after coming over in a trade with the Minnesota Wild in 2019.

The Bruins have been one of the NHL’s best and most consistent teams during the regular season in that time but are still yet to hoist the Stanley Cup since last doing so in 2011 and now own Boston’s longest championship drought after the Celtics won the NBA Finals back in June.

The last two seasons have been especially painful.

Two years ago, the Bruins entered the playoffs as the most dominant regular season team in league history, only to be upset in the first round by the wildcard Florida Panthers. Last season, they barely outlasted the Toronto Maple Leafs before getting eliminated once again by Florida.

If Coyle’s words aren’t a clear enough sign of what the expectations are for the Bruins entering the upcoming season, then the moves made by the front office this summer surely are.

Boston spent a franchise-record $92 million in free agency, putting an emphasis on adding size and physicality at every level of the lineup with the intent of making the team more equipped to compete in the postseason.

“I love the signings,” Coyle said. “All of those guys add a little bit of grit, and you can never have enough of that on the team. It’s a great thing to have guys who work hard and play the game well. So, I think it’s huge. It’s going to add to our identity a little bit. It’s something we needed.”

Perhaps the most notable of the additions is forward Elias Lindholm.

Lindholm is projected to center the first line for Boston and form a pairing with Coyle down the middle of the ice that is equally capable across all three zones–reminiscent of the one that existed between Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

However, the one spot in the lineup left uncertain entering training camp next month is the one currently on the right side of Coyle and his presumptive linemate, team captain Brad Marchand.

“However it shapes up, whatever the coach thinks, I’m going to play to the best of my ability,” said Coyle. “Whether it’s with Marchy or whoever else is there, we’re going to do the best we can.”

Whoever it is that skates in that spot, the Bruins need them to have the ability to shoot the puck. Aside from David Pastrnak, there isn’t an obvious source for scoring anywhere else on the roster.

While the organization is hoping for youngsters like Matthew Poitras and Fabian Lysell to fill that void, Coyle says the burden falls on him just as much.

“I want more responsibility on my shoulders. That’s why you play,” Coyle said. “I want to be a guy who plays in all sorts of roles and is important to the team. We all do, and everyone is.”

After he put up a career-high with 60 points and 25 goals last season, Coyle may very well have to reach new heights in 2024.

If he doesn’t, the Bruins may not either.