Andrew Raycroft Answers Bruins Burning Goalie Questions

PLYMOUTH– The Boston Bruins have enjoyed a luxury over the last two decades with consistently reliable goaltending.

However, entering this year, the Bruins, for once, have a few questions in goal.

It’s hard to even remember the last time the Bruins had any uncertainty at goalie. Regardless of who it’s been between the pipes, Boston has always had strong play at the goalie position, churning out one elite-level netminder after another like a factory.

While most will recall the likes of Vezina Trophy winners such as Linus Ullmark, Tuukka Rask, or even Tim Thomas, the trend dates all the way back to the turn of the century with Andrew Raycroft.

On Sunday, while making an appearance at the team’s Fan Fest, the forbearer of Boston’s recent goalie lineage offered his take on the current situation in net.

Swayman The Starter:

While most people are living and dying over Jeremy Swayman signing a new contract with the Bruins, Raycroft is more concerned with how he will transition to being the team’s full-time starter in 2024.

Although Swayman has some of the best NHL odds to add the Vezina to his trophy case this year, he hasn’t had to carry the workload of a starting goalie before.

Most starting goalies play approximately 55-60 games per season. Swayman, though, has never had to appear in more than 41 games in a season, as he’s split time with Ullmark throughout his career.

The tandem between Ullmark and Swayman was arguably the best tandem in the NHL as the two minded the crease together for Boston.

But now, Swayman must stand alone.

“Being a starting goalie in the NHL isn’t about playing well for a couple of days. It’s about fighting your way out of a bad week,”said Raycroft. “He hasn’t had to do that yet, so it’ll be a little bit different, but he’s going to do it. He’s going to figure it out, and that will be exciting. It’s great that the Bruins have a guy like that.”

Raycroft played in 280 games during his 11-year career and was the first in the long line of quality goaltenders the Bruins have developed since the turn of the century.

Now working as an analyst for NESN, Raycroft has a front row view look at Swayman on a nightly basis. Not only does he see the potential in the young netminder, but he knows many others do as well.

“You talk to the guys that were around when he came up, and they all say they knew he had ‘it,’ whatever ‘it’ is, right away,” Raycroft said. “I know, from former players to guys who are playing now, they all have 100% confidence in his ability to be the leader of this team and take over. You guys know his character and his personality. That’s who he is in real life. He’s going to work as hard as anyone.”

Swayman’s best work came in last year’s playoffs when he put up a .933 save percentage and a 2.15 goals-against average in 12 starts for the Bruins. It was then that he officially took over the reins as the starter from Ullmark, and is part of the reason why he’s among the favorites to win the Vezina this season.

But just as he was for Ullmark, Swayman will need to be supported by his backup.

Correcting Korpisalo:

Joonas Koprisalo will be Swayman’s understudy this year after the Bruins acquired him as part of the package from Ottawa in the Ullmark trade.

Korpisalo, 30, was dreadful in what was an overall horrendous campaign for the Senators last season, with a .890 save percentage and 3.27 GAA in 55 starts. As bad as those numbers are, Raycroft doesn’t think they’re indicative of what Korpisalo will bring to the Bruins.

“I think [Korpisalo] is going to be really helpful and a good partner for Sway,” said Raycroft. “He had good stretches in LA and with Columbus at different times. He’s got the talent. I really don’t put a lot into what happened in Ottawa last year because they were so bad.”

The Fin is the latest reclamation project the Bruins have taken on. The team has brought in several goalies over the years after they underachieved elsewhere beforehand. That includes Ullmark, who, prior to arriving in Boston, spent the first five seasons of his career stopping pucks for the perpetually suffering Buffalo Sabres.

If Bruins goalie coach Bob Essena can do with Korpisalo as he did with all the others before, it’ll be just the latest model off the line from the Bruins factory of goaltending.

“You have to imagine, after guys like Anton Khudobin, Jonas Gustavsson, Manny Fernandez, you could go all the way back, that these second guys who have come in here to rehab themselves have all done pretty well,” Raycroft said. “I think that goalie Bob and this team have a track record that you should be positive about.”