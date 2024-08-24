Bruins Legend Rick Middleton Works His Magic At Fan Fest

LOWELL – Rick Middleton picked up two more assists for the Black and Gold over the weekend.

The Bruins legend led the way for the alumni kicking off the team’s annual Fan Fest Tour. Presented by Wegmans, the three-day event, part of the Bruins 100-days of hockey campaign, featured a day full of kid-friendly interactive activities, photo opportunities and giveaways for hockey fans of all ages.

Middleton played a vital role in the festivities, joining Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery up in Lewiston, Maine on Friday. The all-star right winger returned to action for Day 2, Saturday at Tsongas Center in Lowell. ‘Nifty’ worked his magic greeting scores of fans both young and old, signing autographs and posing for pictures, while celebrating the team’s rich 100-year history.

“I’ve been doing these Fan Fests since they started,” said Middleton, 70. “Anytime they ask me to do them, if I can make it I will. I also do a lot of Learn to Play Clinics and hockey equipment fittings for the kids. That’s awesome. We usually sign the sticks too, but they decided not to bring the sticks today. A game of street hockey might break out.”

If that was the case, fans would undoubtedly want Middleton on their side.

One of the league’s top playmaking wingers of his era, Middleton was originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the first round (14th overall) of the 1973 NHL Amateur Draft. He was traded to the Bruins for Ken Hodge in 1976, in what proved to be a lopsided deal. Hodge played just one more year, while Middleton became a star on Causeway Street. He scored nearly 900 points in a Bruins uniform over the next 12 seasons.

Working on a line with center Barry Pederson, Middleton recorded five straight 40+ goal seasons in the early 80s, while averaging 90 points a year. Named co-captain of the Bruins along with Ray Bourque in 1985-86, he retired two seasons later among the team’s top scorers. Middleton currently sits fourth all-time with 402 goals, ninth with 496 assists, and sixth with 898 points.

Staying involved with the Bruins during the centennial celebration has been especially gratifying.

“I grew up in an Original 6 city in Toronto,” said Middleton. “I hate to say it, but I was a Leaf’s fan. Coming to Boston and having the 12 years here, and (Bruins president) Cam (Neely) retiring my No. 16 jersey back in 2018, I always felt so much a part of the city. But after 30 years on the alumni, 15 as president I really feel like I’m part of the organization and have been for a long time. That’s why I like to show up to these things. As long as they keep asking, I’ll be here. When they stop asking is when you get worried.”

Middleton has marveled over the connection the Bay State has had with the Black and Gold over the years. The tight bond remains stronger than ever.

“I haven’t seen it like this since the year I got here after the Bobby Orr-era,” said Middleton. “Unfortunately, the year I got here was the year Bobby left, but the fans in those days were crazy. They were coming off the two cups in the early 70s and it was awesome. It kind of diminished in the early 2000s, but after the lockout in ‘05 they really concentrated on building a team. They went out and got (Zdeno) Chara and obviously won the Stanley Cup in ‘11. Ever since then the fan base has been crazy.”

One of a dozen Bruins to have had their number retired, Middleton feels that more are on the way.

“I’m really surprised it hasn’t happened already with some of these guys,” said Middleton. “From ‘Big Z’ to Patrice (Bergeron) to eventually (Brad) Marchand and (David) Pastrnak. They’re all on the centennial team and deservedly so. I think they’ve got so many that they’re probably going to have to space them out. I’m not sure how they’re going to do that. Maybe all together, wouldn’t that be something?”

In the meantime, ‘Nifty’ is looking forward to seeing what this year’s team has in store for the 2024-25 season.

“I think it’s going to be a fun year,” said Middleton. “They’ve really changed it up. They added a lot of size and Bruins fans love a physical game. I think that’s what they need to get back too.”