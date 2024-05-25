Bruins Daily: Senators And Ullmark; Rangers Win Game 2

The NHL trade rumors surrounding Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark are heating up again, with one of the latest ones linking him to the Ottawa Senators.

Could Ullmark actually net the Bruins a top 4 defenseman that they have covered for years?

That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Ottawa Senators reportedly have serious interest in Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark on the NHL trade market, and the return could include highly coveted defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

Boston Hockey Now: A potential NHL trade target that could bring scoring, as well as size, grit, and leadership, is New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson.

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins winger Sweeney made no qualms about putting the onus on soon-to-be unrestricted free agent winger Jake DeBrusk.

Boston Hockey Now: What’s up with the NHL trade rumor regarding the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers superstar center Leon Draisaitl?

Boston Hockey Now: Could the next Boston Bruins dressing room mentor become winger Pat Maroon?

Boston Hockey Now: When will the Boston Bruins lock up captain Brad Marchand?

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Florida Hockey Now: The New York Rangers tied up the Eastern Conference Final with a 2-1 overtime win over the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres need a big power forward/enforcer like New York Rangers winger Matt Rempe.

Montreal Hockey Now: Is Justin Barron NHL trade bait for the Montreal Canadiens?

Sportsnet: Could the Toronto Maple Leafs coaching staff include former Boston Bruins center Marc Savard?

Tampa Bay Times: Will the Tampa Bay Lightning sign captain Steven Stamkos?

NHL

The Eye Test: Who are the dark horses of the 2023-24 New York Rangers?

NHL.com: Don Waddell resigned as President and General Manager of the Carolina Hurricanes.

ESPN: Scott Arniel is thew new head coach of the Winnipeg Jets.