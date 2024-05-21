Marchand Expecting Extension Talk ‘At Some Point’

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is headed into the final season of his contract and is hoping to sign an extension with the Bruins ‘at some point’.

“Obviously, I can’t believe how quick it came. It’ll definitely be a conversation at some point,” Marchand replied on Sunday when asked about starting talks on a contract extension with the Bruins. “We’ll go from there. I’ve been here for my whole career and would love to continue that when the time comes.”

After scoring 29 goals to go with 38 assists in 82 games during the 2023-24 regular season, Marchand had three goals and seven assists in 11 games during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Marchand missed Games 4, 5, and 6 of his team’s six-game series loss to the Florida Panthers in the second round with an upper-body injury.

Brad Marchand just completed the seventh season of the eight-year, $49 million contract ($6.175 million AAV) that he and the Bruins signed back on Sept. 26, 2016. That contract turned out to be a bargain for the Boston Bruins as Marchand has scored 248 goals and has 392 assists in 652 games since signing his current contract. He’s also hit the 30-goal plateau four times over the last seven seasons, with his highest total coming in the 2016-17 season when the 5-foot-9, 176-pound winger lit the lamp 39 times.

Marchand, who turned 36 on May 11, was drafted in the third round (71st overall) of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. He now has 401 goals and 528 assists in 1029 NHL games. Marchand trails Bruins great Rick Middleton for fourth overall in goals scored by a Bruin and trails former linemate Patrice Bergeron (427) by 26 goals.