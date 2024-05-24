Bruins Daily: NHL Trade Idea For Sweeney; McDavid Clutch

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney made it clear that he will use the $20.5 million in salary cap space he has this offseason on the NHL trade and NHL free agent markets.

“We are in a situation where we can look to add to our core group of guys,” Sweeney told the media. We’re going to be aggressive, you know, to complement what we currently have in some areas.”

Signing goalie Jeremy Swayman will be the main focus on Sweeney’s to-do list, but adding scoring throughout the roster will be a close second.

“The margins are small. They just are, I mean, the final three games of the series were 3-2, 2-1, 2-1,” Sweeney said. “At the end of the day, the other team’s having difficulty to score, and as teams move through the playoffs, things tighten up. You have to find a way we didn’t get inside quite enough in rebound situations that we might have been able to take advantage of. So there are some things that we need to address, and I need to address from a standpoint of free agency and/or internal growth. We have to complement — I have to be able to find some players that can come in and provide secondary scoring for us at key times.”

