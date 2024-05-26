Bruins Daily: Necas Bidding War; Stars Even Up Oilers

The NHL trade rumor season is back in full swing, and the Boston Bruins are right in the thick of it being linked to a top trade target.

The Bruins will have competition on that player and likely many more, though.

That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins And NHL Trade Rumors

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks are poised to compete on the NHL trade market for Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas.

Boston Hockey Now: If the Ottawa Senators, as reported, have serious interest in Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark on the NHL trade market, the return could include highly coveted defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins be interested if the New York Islanders try to trade forward Brock Nelson?

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney says he wants to sign soon-to-be unrestricted free agent winger Jake DeBrusk.

Boston Hockey Now: What’s up with the NHL trade rumor involving the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers superstar center Leon Draisaitl?

Atlantic Division

Florida Hockey Now: Potent scoring depth is carrying the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Former Buffalo Sabres player and assistant coach Scott Arniel is the new head coach of the Winnipeg Jets.

Montreal Hockey Now: Lessons from their rivals can be learned by the Montreal Canadiens.

Toronto Sun: The pressure is on Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving.

Tampa Bay Times: Is the future looking grim for the Tampa Bay Lightning?

NHL

NHL.com: The Western Conference is tied at a game apiece after a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers for the Dallas Stars.

NYI Hockey Now: The draft pick arsenal is starting to build up again for the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Will the New Jersey Devils try to bring back winger Tyler Toffoli?

Philly Hockey Now: What’s the latest on Philadelphia Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Could Mike Sullivan and David Quinn reunite on the bench for the Pittsburgh Penguins?