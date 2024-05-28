Bruins Daily: Bruins Fans Need to Forget About Brady Tkachuk

Boston Bruins fans need to bury the idea of Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk becoming a member of their team anytime soon.

Not happening. Period. End of story.

Yes, Brady’s Dad, Keith, grew up in Medford, MA, and there are strong local ties, but once again, Senators General Manager Steve Staios made it clear on Monday that Tkachuk is not available on the NHL trade market.

“Complete B.S.,’’ Staios told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun for the The Athletic. “We are building this team around Brady. His leadership and unique skill set are rare.

“There is absolutely no validity to it.’’

The Senators are reportedly interested in Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark, but make no mistake: If the Bruins ever trade Ullmark to the Senators, Tkachuk will never be part of the NHL trade return for the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner.

