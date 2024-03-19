Pastrnak Passes Neely On Bruins Goal List With Hat Trick

David Pastrnak now has the seventh-most goals in Boston Bruins history after registering his 17th career regular season hat trick and 19th overall in a 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators.

With his third goal of the game, which put the Boston Bruins up 4-2 4:43 into the third period, Pastrnak scored his 345th goal in 667 career games. That was also his second hat trick this season.

That mark for David Pastrnak surpassed Bruins hall of famer and current team President Cam Neely (344 in 525 games) for seventh-most goals in team history.

David Pastrnak completes his 17th career regular season hat trick with a beauty. pic.twitter.com/hfusEJze0K — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) March 20, 2024

That third goal also pulled David Pastrnak to within nine goals of the career leader in hat tricks for the Boston Bruins, Phil Esposito, who had 26 hat tricks in 1,282 games. It also earned him what seemed to be a Bear jacket as a souvenir thrown onto the ice.

David Pastrnak gets the hatty and… IS THAT A BEAR COAT?! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Kh5Dx41jBw — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 20, 2024

https://twitter.com/NHLBruins/status/1770271022081601645/photo/1

Here are the rest of the Boston Bruins’ all-time goals leaders ahead of Pastrnak:

Johnny Bucyk (545)

Phil Esposito (459)

Patrice Bergeron (457)

Rick Middleton (452)

Brad Marchand (399)

Ray Bourque (395)

Pastrnak’s first goal of the game gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead 8:27 into the first period.

David Pastrnak starts the scoring for the Bruins. He now has 42 goals this season. pic.twitter.com/XDuaQn7O5n — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) March 19, 2024

Pastrnak’s second goal of the game came just 2:56 after that, putting the Bruins up 2-0 11:23 into the opening frame.

Make that two goals for David Pastrnak in less than three minutes. There is a hat trick watch on at the Garden. pic.twitter.com/9i8BFqcOp4 — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) March 19, 2024

The 27-year-old winger and 2023 Hart Trophy finalist now has 44 goals – along with 55 assists – in 70 games. With one more point, he will register a 100-point campaign for the second-straight season after scoring 61 goals with 52 assists for 113 points last season.