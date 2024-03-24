Bruins Wrap: Bruins Lack Urgency; Pastrnak Briliance

The Boston Bruins said they were embracing the playoff races they’re in but since the first period of their 5-2 loss to the Rangers they haven’t shown that.

Here’s the week that was in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Wrap:

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins lost 3-2 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, and there just wasn’t enough urgency in front of goalie Linus Ullmark.

Boston Hockey Now: Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery thinks the 400-goal milestone has been weighing on captain Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: With over $21 million in salary cap space this offseason, could Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney finally land center Elias Lindholm and/or defenseman Noah Hanifin?

Boston Hockey NOw: The New York Rangers beat the Bruins 5-2 behind a hat trick from winger Artemi Panarin.

Boston Hockey Now: Prior to the game on Thursday night, the Bruins got a brilliant lineup read from legendary singer Celine Dion.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Ottawa Senators expand their head coach search to current Bruins assistant coach and former Senators forward Chris Kelly?

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins solidified their goalie depth by giving a one-year, $775,000 contract extension to goalie Michael DiPietro.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are embracing a tight race for the Presidents’ Trophy.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins pulled away and beat the Ottawa Senators 6-2 behind the second hat trick of the season and 17th of his career for winger David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: Another President’s Trophy isn’t the end all, be all for the Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery.

The Eye Test: So what’s the real story behind the trade that sent Phil Esposito to the New York Rangers and saw the Bruins acquire the second-best defenseman behind only Bobby Orr?