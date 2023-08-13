Bruins Wrap: Marchand; Swayman; Frederic; Thomas Returns

Here’s a recap of the week that was regarding the Boston Bruins:

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo gave his vote of confidence for longtime Bruins winger Brad Marchand as the next captain of the Bruins.

Murphy’s Hockey Law Podcast: One of the arguments against Brad Marchand becoming the next captain of the Boston Bruins is that he drives referees crazy and wouldn’t be good for the necessary rapport a captain needs with the officials. Is that the case, though? Listen to the latest Murphy’s Hockey Law Podcast with former NHL referee Dave Jackson to find out.

Boston Hockey Now: If the Boston Bruins want a big, natural, hard-working center in their bottom six forward group, they have one in 6-foot-3, 214-pound Trent Frederic.

Newly retired and longtime Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron was honored with a lengthy standing ovation before his annual Pro-Am charity game in his native Quebec City on Thursday night. Multiple former Bruins teammates, including Jeremy Swayman, Brandon Carlo, Matt Grzelcyk, and Brad Marchand, joined Bergeron to play on his team.

Boston Hockey Now: For the first time in over 50 years, the Boston Bruins are set to enter the season without a proven No. 1 center. What does this mean for the future of general manager Don Sweeney?

Boston Hockey Now: Despite a not-so-enjoyable arbitration process, there is ‘no ill will’ towards the Boston Bruins from goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: Great news from Vermont where it sounds like the Boston Bruins’ Centennial celebration will include 2011 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Tim Thomas.

Boston Hockey Now: Just as they have so many times on the ice over the years, Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand and recently retired Bruins center Patrice Bergeron danced together at Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy’s wedding this past Saturday.

Boston Hockey Now: According to BetOnline.ag, the Boston Bruins have a 20-percent chance of missing the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.