Bruins Wrap: Goalie Market Heating Up; NHL Rumors

the Boston Bruins remained quiet on the NHL trade and free agent markets but there's plenty of NHL news from our National Hockey Now family in the latest BHN Bruins Wrap:

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders prospect Aatu Räty has remained hot at the 2022 World Juniors Championships.

PGH: If an NHL team can’t find the roster depth they need on the NHL trade market, there are still some unrestricted free agents like Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban left on the open market right now.

WSH: Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin and defenceman Dmitry Orlov are both scheduled to return to the United States from Russia this week.

FLA: Florida Panthers defenceman Marc Staal is excited to be back on a contending team.

DET: How similar has Steve Yzerman’s plan for the Detroit Red Wings been to the one he used to make the Tampa Bay Lightning into a perennial Stanley Cup contender?

VGK: Jake Leschyshyn and Paul Cotter both inked three-year extensions with the Vegas Golden Knights.

SJS: San Jose Sharks goalies James Reimer or Adin Hill will likely be dealt on the NHL trade market before the season begins.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: The Montreal Canadiens can take advantage of a suddenly busier NHL trade market for goalies. Could the Vegas Golden Knights have interest in Jake Allen or Samuel Montembeault? VAN: The Vancouver Canucks have finalized their coaching staff for the Abbotsford Canucks, their AHL affiliate. CAL: The Calgary Flames locked up Jonathan Huberdeau almost immediately after acquiring him and MacKenzie Weegar on the NHL trade market in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk. Why hasn’t Weegar been signed long term as well?

NHL

Hockey Canada continues to roll at the 2022 World Junior Championships.

Who are the top centers in the NHL? Where does Patrice Bergeron rank?