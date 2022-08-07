Bruins Wrap: Puljujärvi; NHL Trade, Free Agent Rumors

Connect with us

Another slow news day on the Boston Bruins front but we have NHL trade rumors and plenty of NHL news links for you in the latest Boston Hockey Now Wrap:

National Hockey Now

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a conundrum with their roster and the salary cap. How can they solve it? The NHL Trade market? The AHL?

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers may be about to get a bump on their roster depth and could get busy on the NHL trade market.

WSH: Washington Capitals news is slow but there’s still some good stories coming from Sammi Silber.

FLA: Sorry Florida Panthers fans but yes, Jonathan Huberdeau has signed with the Calgary Flames long term; move on!

DET: Where does first round pick Marco Kasper fit in for the Detroit Red Wings right now?

COL: Our man in Denver, Adrian Dater does not like the idea of putting Mikko Rantanen at center if the Colorado Avalanche don’t bring Nazem Kadri back. Will they hit the NHL trade market for a center.

VGK: Forget searching for cheap scoring on the NHL trade market, the Vegas Golden Knights need to take the discount and sign Phil Kessel. That’s what our man in Sin City, Owen Krepps thinks.

SJS: Thankfully the San Jose Sharks didn’t have to move Mario Ferraro on the NHL trade market and signed him to a new contract.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: The Montreal Canadiens have been one of many NHL trade suitors for Edmonton Oilers winger Jesse Puljujärvi. Based on recent reports, if they still want to potentially acquire him, they may be better off waiting until training camp.

VAN: Are the Vancouver Canucks in better hands with former general manager Jim Benning of 2021 or their current GM Patrik Allvin?

CAL: New Calgary Flames winger Jonathan Huberdeau is ready to rock but can he thrive under the old school Jedi master Darryl Sutter?

NHL

Hall of fame puck scribe Larry Brooks thinks it’s time for the New York Islanders to honor former captain Ed Westfall and retire his number.
