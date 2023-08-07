Oddsmakers: 80-Percent Chance Bruins Make Playoffs

Despite some significant offseason losses on their NHL roster, the oddsmakers don’t seem to think the Boston Bruins are in danger of missing the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

According to BetOnline, the Boston Bruins’ odds of making the dance for the Stanley Cup next spring are 80 percent. The Boston Bruins are -400 to make the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs and +300 to not qualify for the postseason.

Since the Boston Bruins walked off the ice on April 30 after their stunning seven-game, first-round loss to the Florida Panthers, they have waved goodbye to Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks; Tomas Nosek, Tyler Bertuzzi, Dmitry Orlov, and Connor Clifton via unrestricted free agency. Then, on July 25, longtime Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement. A source close to fellow longtime Bruins center David Krejci told Boston Hockey Now last Thursday that the 37-year-old Krejci is expected to announce his retirement ‘very soon.’

With all these expected roster changes coming to fruition and still not much salary cap space, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney shopped in the bargain bin for replacements. Sweeney brought back fan-favorite Milan Lucic on a bonus-laden one-year, $1 million contract. Sweeney handed former University of New Hampshire star forward James van Riemsdyk the same as well. He also signed forwards Morgan Geekie (two years, $4 million), Patrick Brown (two years, $1.6 million), Jesper Boqvist (one year, $775,000), and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (one year, $1.05 million).

After goalie Jeremy Swayman was awarded a one-year, $3.4 million contract in arbitration, the Boston Bruins are expected to go with the same Jennings Trophy-winning goalie tandem of Swayman and 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark.

Here are the odds for all 32 NHL teams to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs per BetOnline:

Playoff Odds (In Alphabetical Order)

Anaheim Ducks – To make the Playoffs?

Yes +1600 (16/1)

No -5000 (1/50)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 98% likelihood of not making the playoffs.

Arizona Coyotes – To make the Playoffs?

Yes +750 (15/2)

No -1400 (1/14)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 93.3% likelihood of not making the playoffs.

Boston Bruins – To make the Playoffs?

Yes -400 (1/4)

No +300 (3/1)

Note: Odds indicate they have an 80% likelihood of making the playoffs.

Buffalo Sabres – To make the Playoffs?

Yes +100 (1/1)

No -130 (10/13)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 56.5% likelihood of not making the playoffs.

Calgary Flames – To make the Playoffs?

Yes -175 (4/7)

No +145 (29/20)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 63.6% likelihood of making the playoffs.

Carolina Hurricanes – To make the Playoffs?

Yes -1000 (1/10)

No +600 (6/1)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 69.3% likelihood of making the playoffs.

Chicago Blackhawks – To make the Playoffs?

Yes +800 (8/1)

No -1600 (1/16)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 90.9% likelihood of not making the playoffs.

Colorado Avalanche – To make the Playoffs?

Yes -1000 (1/10)

No +600 (6/1)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 90.9% likelihood of making the playoffs.

Columbus Blue Jackets – To make the Playoffs?

Yes +1000 (10/1)

No -2000 (1/20)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 95.2% likelihood of not making the playoffs.

Dallas Stars – To make the Playoffs?

Yes -800 (1/8)

No +500 (5/1)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 88.9% likelihood of making the playoffs.

Detroit Red Wings – To make the Playoffs?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -325 (4/13)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 76.5% likelihood of not making the playoffs.

Edmonton Oilers – To make the Playoffs?

Yes -800 (1/8)

No +500 (5/1)

Note: Odds indicate they have an 88.9% likelihood of making the playoffs.

Florida Panthers – To make the Playoffs?

Yes -225 (4/9)

No +185 (37/20)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 69.2% likelihood of making the playoffs.

Los Angeles Kings – To make the Playoffs?

Yes -350 (2/7)

No +275 (11/4)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 77.8% likelihood of making the playoffs.

Minnesota Wild – To make the Playoffs?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +160 (8/5)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 66.7% likelihood of making the playoffs.

Montreal Canadiens – To make the Playoffs?

Yes +1600 (16/1)

No -5000 (1/50)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 98% likelihood of not making the playoffs.

Nashville Predators – To make the Playoffs?

Yes +160 (8/5)

No -200 (1/2)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 66.7% likelihood of not making the playoffs.

New Jersey Devils – To make the Playoffs?

Yes -800 (1/8)

No +500 (5/1)

Note: Odds indicate they have an 88.9% likelihood of making the playoffs.

New York Islanders – To make the Playoffs?

Yes +100 (1/1)

No -130 (10/13)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 56.5% likelihood of not making the playoffs.

New York Rangers – To make the Playoffs?

Yes -325 (4/13)

No +250 (5/2)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 76.5% likelihood of making the playoffs.

Ottawa Senators – To make the Playoffs?

Yes +120 (6/5)

No -150 (2/3)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 60% likelihood of not making the playoffs.

Philadelphia Flyers – To make the Playoffs?

Yes +600 (6/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 90.9% likelihood of not making the playoffs.

Pittsburgh Penguins – To make the Playoffs?

Yes -175 (4/7)

No +145 (29/20)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 63.6% likelihood of making the playoffs.

San Jose Sharks – To make the Playoffs?

Yes +1600 (16/1)

No -5000 (1/50)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 98% likelihood of not making the playoffs.

Seattle Kraken – To make the Playoffs?

Yes -155 (20/31)

No +125 (5/4)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 60.8% likelihood of making the playoffs.

St Louis Blues – To make the Playoffs?

Yes +160 (8/5)

No -200 (1/2)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 66.7% likelihood of not making the playoffs.

Tampa Bay Lightning – To make the Playoffs?

Yes -190 (10/19)

No +155 (31/20)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 65.5% likelihood of making the playoffs.

Toronto Maple Leafs – To make the Playoffs?

Yes -700 (1/7)

No +450 (9/2)

Note: Odds indicate they have an 87.5% likelihood of making the playoffs.

Vancouver Canucks – To make the Playoffs?

Yes +145 (29/20)

No -175 (4/7)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 63.6% likelihood of not making the playoffs.

Vegas Golden Knights – To make the Playoffs?

Yes -650 (2/13)

No +425 (17/4)

Note: Odds indicate they have an 86.7% likelihood of making the playoffs.

Washington Capitals – To make the Playoffs?

Yes +240 (12/5)

No -300 (1/3)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 75% likelihood of not making the playoffs.

Winnipeg Jets – To make the Playoffs?

Yes -150 (2/3)

No +120 (6/5)

Note: Odds indicate they have a 60% likelihood of making the playoffs.