Patrice Bergeron Announces Retirement

Thanks for the memories, Patrice Bergeron!

The most significant question mark facing the Boston Bruins this offseason has been answered.

In a heartfelt and lengthy post on the Boston Bruins website, longtime Bruins center and their captain for the last three seasons, Patrice Bergeron, announced his retirement from the NHL.

“For the last 20 years, I have been able to live my dream every day,” Bergeron wrote. “I have had the honor of playing in front of the best fans in the world, wearing the Bruins uniform, and representing my country at the highest levels of international play. I have given the game everything that I have physically and emotionally, and the game has given me back more than I could have ever imagined.

It is with a full heart and a lot of gratitude that today I am announcing my retirement as a professional hockey player.

As hard as it is to write, I also write it knowing how blessed and lucky I feel to have had the career that I have had and that I have the opportunity to leave the game I love on my terms. It wasn’t a decision that I came to lightly. But after listening to my body and talking with my family, I know in my heart that this is the right time to step away from playing the game I love.”

Patrice Bergeron went on to thank his family, the Boston Bruins organization, all of his teammates, his agents, Bruins fans, and even the Boston sports media that covered him since he arrived in Boston just prior to his rookie season of 2003-04. He then went on to say he has no regrets and is humbled to have had the career he had.

“As I step away today, I have no regrets. I have only gratitude that I lived my dream, and excitement for what is next for my family and I,” said Bergeron, who turned 38 on Monday. “I left everything out there and I’m humbled and honored it was representing this incredible city and for the Boston Bruins fans.”

Bergeron was drafted in the second round (45th overall), of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. He went on to play 1,294 regular season games, scoring 427 goals and adding 613 assists. He also had 50 goals and 78 assists in 170 Stanley Cup Playoff games and helped lead the Bruins to three Stanley Cup Finals (2011, 2013, 2019), winning the Stanley Cup in 2011. Bergeron scored 27 goals and had 31 assists in 78 games during what is now his final NHL season in 2022-23, and helped the Bruins to the best record and most points in NHL regular season history.