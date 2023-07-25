Bruins Daily: Orr, Cassidy Hang With Cup; NHL News And Rumors

Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr recently hung out with Bruce Cassidy and the Stanley Cup.

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Could the recent arbitration award for Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov mean a solid pay raise for Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman?

Murphy’s Hockey Law Podcast: Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr was one of a solid group of Bruins alumni that attended the private Cape Cod Stanley Cup party thrown by Bruce Cassidy.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: How could salary buried in the AHL affect the Montreal Canadiens this season?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Are the Buffalo Sabres legit contenders to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Philly Hockey Now: Will the Ilya Samsonov ruling affect the future of Carter Hart with the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Could former Boston Bruins Anders Bjork and Brett Ritchie get training camp invites from the Pittsburgh Penguins?

FLA Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers don’t appear to be among the numerous teams interested in acquiring San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson.

Detroit Hockey Now: Will the Detroit Red Wings finally return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs next spring?

Chicago Hockey Now: Are there any potential stud goalies in the system for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Vegas Hockey Now: One team that’s never been shy to make a bold move is the defending Stanley Champions, the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: What would make sense for the San Jose Sharks if they traded Erik Karlsson to the Seattle Kraken?

NHL

TSN: Could the Ilya Samsonov arbitration award force the Toronto Maple Leafs to buy a player out?

Sportsnet: Tony D’Angelo is back where he belongs – in the south – after signing with the Carolina Hurricanes again for $1.6 million for one year.

ESPN: The Dallas Stars gave general manager Jim Nill a two-year extension.