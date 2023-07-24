Murphy’s Hockey Law Podcast Ep. 6 – Bruce Cassidy

Bruce Cassidy is enjoying his summer in the cape and on the golf course after hoisting the Stanley Cup in June while also looking ahead to the coming season, where he will man a similar Vegas Golden Knights roster.

Murphy’s Hockey Law is back, and Episode 6 is out now! In the latest Murphy’s Law Podcast, host Jimmy Murphy and producer Blake Thorne welcomed Vegas Golden Knights Head Coach Bruce Cassidy to talk about winning the Stanley Cup and the journey to get there.

1:00 – Bruce Cassidy talks about where he was a year ago this time of the year and how much has changed in his life since then.

Bruce: “I wouldn’t have predicted this a year ago; you never know how it’s going to shake out, but it’s worked out well.”

2:00 – Bruce speaks on the messages he was telling the Golden Knights players when he arrived in Vegas and touches on adjusting to a new club as a head coach.

“I knew one guy on the medical staff (when Cassidy arrived in Vegas) when I played baseball in Ottawa when I was 15 years old, I was the first baseman; he was the shortstop; he was the only guy I knew.” Cassidy said, “It was a small world; it was interesting. He threw a lot of lousy balls over to first, too, I might add.”

4:00 – Bruce talks about his relationship with Jack Eichel.

Bruce: “I can’t say enough good things about Jack…when I met with him, I said listen, we’re tied together, Jack, we’re coming in relatively new, there are expectations on us…I almost looked at it as we’re both starting out together, and we’re in it together, so let’s be successful together, or we’re going to fail together.”

7:30 – Bruce talks about the Knights’ goalie situation throughout the year and speaks on how the coaching staff dealt with it.

9:40 – Bruce speaks on when he felt the Knights had a good chance of winning the cup.

11:00 – Bruce compares the feeling of winning the cup this year versus the emotion he felt in 2019 when the Boston Bruins fell to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7.

16:30 – Bruce talks about his Stanley Cup celebration and how he spent his day with it.

19:30 – Jimmy and Bruce discuss some interesting stuff that has gone in the Stanley Cup.

20:45 – Bruce speaks on how the Vegas Golden Knights look coming into the 2023-24 season.

Bruce: “I’m happy to have the guys. It’s a great group…I like what’s coming back, and we should have as good a chance as anybody.”

