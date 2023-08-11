Carlo Believes Marchand Has What It Takes To Be Captain

Ever since longtime Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron retired on July 25, there has been widespread speculation that his longtime wingman Brad Marchand will succeed Bergeron and become the 21st captain in team history.

Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo, who, like Marchand, has worn the ‘A’ as an alternate captain has also been mentioned as a candidate to don the C next season. However, whether or not Carlo is a candidate, he would have no issues whatsoever if Marchand got the vote.

On Thursday night, both Marchand and Carlo, along with current Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and goalie Jeremy Swayman, and former Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton, were Bergeron’s teammates in the Pro-Am Gagné-Bergeron à Québec, a charity game that Bergeron and longtime friend and former Bruins forward Simon Gagné put on in Quebec City at Centre Videotron. Following the game, Carlo was asked if he thinks Marchand could be the next Bruins captain.

Note: Quotes are translated through Google Translate from French to English.

“Absolutely, I think he has all the required traits,” Carlo told RDS. “Like Bergeron, he accomplishes things that you don’t see. In recent years, we have seen a really good evolution on his part, especially in caring for young players. He was able to share the lessons he learned from ‘Bergy'”

Regardless of who becomes the next captain of the Boston Bruins, Carlo knows the veterans on the team will need to lead by committee.

“There will definitely be a period of transition. It will be our responsibility to act on what we have learned from our core leadership,” the 6-foot-6, 218-pound 26-year-old defenseman pointed out. “I’m very grateful to have been around guys like Patrice and Zdeno (Chara). But I see the positive in the sense that their legacy will live on within our group.”