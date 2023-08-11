Bruins Daily: Frederic Centered; Bergeron Honored In Quebec

Hours before recently retired Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron was honored in his native Quebec City, his former teammate Trent Frederic promised to apply the lessons learned from his former captain.

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: If the Boston Bruins want a big, natural, hard-working center in their bottom six forward group, they have one in 6-foot-3, 214-pound Trent Frederic.

Newly retired and longtime Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron was honored with a lengthy standing ovation before his annual Pro-Am charity game in his native Quebec City on Thursday night. Multiple former Bruins teammates, including Jeremy Swayman, Brandon Carlo, Matt Grzelcyk, and Brad Marchand, joined Bergeron to play on his team.

National Hockey Now

