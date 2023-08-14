After 16 Seasons, David Krejci Officially Retires From NHL

After 16 seasons in the NHL, all with the Boston Bruins, center David Krejci has officially retired.

Krejci announced his retirement on Monday morning in a statement on the social media feeds for the Boston Bruins. Krejci thanked his family, teammates, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, team president Cam Neely, and owner Jeremy Jacobs.

“After 15 full NHL seasons I have decided to retire from the best league in the world,” Krejci wrote. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cam Neely and Don Sweeney for allowing me to take my time with my decision and announcement. I also want to thank the Jacobs family and the entire Bruins organization for believing in me over and over again and giving me the opportunity to be part of this amazing family for so many years.

When I was drafted in 2004, I had no idea that I would be working with such incredible and driven people who would lead us to 3 Stanley Cup Finals, and winning the ultimate goal in 2011. I have made so many great friendships throughout the organization. You have always been there for me whenever I needed something, and I will always be here for you.

To my teammates – I have been very lucky to be on so many good teams and play with so many great players. You always start as coworkers but end as friends, and I’m so proud to have met some of my closest friends over the years. That’s the best part about our sport.

Thank you to all the coaching staffs I was lucky to have in my career – I was coached by some of the best coaches in the world.”

Krejci’s announcement came three weeks to the day after longtime Boston Bruins teammate and Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement after 19 NHL seasons.

As reported here on August 2, David Krejci was not going to play another game in the NHL, but he was and is leaving the door open to play for his native Czechia in the 2024 World Championships.

“He may play for the national team, but otherwise, he’s done,” the source told BHN.

The source said Krejci would announce ‘very soon,’ but it will be ‘low key’ since he already left the NHL and the Bruins once. Krejci left the NHL to play in Czechia for a season but returned for one last hurrah with the remaining Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup roster members, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Marchand and winger Milan Lucic (brought back on a one-year, $1 million contract this summer) are now the only two players left from the team that gave Boston its only Stanley Cup since 1972.

It was one heck of a ride for the center that the Boston Bruins drafted in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. Besides having a stellar last season, Krejci hit the 1,000 games milestone on Feb. 20. He also was one of the Bruins’ best players in the stunning seven-game first-round series loss to the Florida Panthers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a goal and three assists in four games.

In 1,032 Games in the NHL, Krejci had 231 goals and 555 assists, 2023 power-play points, and a +166 plus-minus rating. He also led the Boston Bruins in scoring (12g, 11a, 25 games) during their run to the 2011 Stanley Cup, and again when the Bruins lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in six games in the 2013 Stanley Cup Final with nine goals and 17 assists in 22 games. ‘Playoff Krech’ as he affectionately became known as had 43 goals and 85 assists in 160 Stanley Cup Playoff games.