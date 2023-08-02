Source: Krejci ‘Done’ Except For Czechia National Team

With Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron retiring last week, the most significant question mark still surrounding the roster is more likely when – rather than if – longtime Bruins center David Krejci will announce his retirement from the NHL.

After playing for his native team Olomouc HC in the Czech League for the 2021-22 season, Krejci, 37, returned to the Boston Bruins last season and had 16 goals and 40 assists in 70 games. There have been rumors that Krejci may return to Czechia and play for Olomouc for the 2023-24 season, but an NHL source has told Boston Hockey Now that won’t be happening.

“He may play for the national team, but otherwise, he’s done,” the source told BHN.

The source said that Krejci would make his announcement ‘very soon’ but it will be ‘low key’ since he already left the NHL and the Bruins once.

David Krejci and his family have a home in South Carolina, and according to this source, they’re ‘extremely happy’ there.

In the end-of-the-season media for the Boston Bruins, Krejci was asked numerous times about his playing future and made it clear that it was NHL or retirement.

“No. Now it’s either come back or be done,” Krejci said. “If I come back, then yeah, it would be NHL. I did what I did last year, and I’m happy. No regrets. But I closed the door so that I will make a decision soon. It would be NHL. Obviously, be the Bruins.”

If, as expected, this is it for Krejci, it was one heck of a ride for the center that the Boston Bruins drafted in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. Besides having a stellar last season, Krejci hit the 1,000 games milestone on Feb. 20. He also was one of the Bruins’ best players in the stunning seven-game first-round series loss to the Florida Panthers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a goal and three assists in four games.

In 1,032 Games in the NHL, Krejci had 231 goals and 555 assists, 2023 power-play points, and a +166 plus-minus rating. He also led the Boston Bruins in scoring (12g, 11a, 25 games) during their run to the 2011 Stanley Cup, and again when the Bruins lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in six games in the 2013 Stanley Cup Final with nine goals and 17 assists in 22 games. ‘Playoff Krech’ as he affectionately became known as had 43 goals and 85 assists in 160 Stanley Cup Playoff games.