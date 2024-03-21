Bruins Postgame: Panarin Tricks Bruins In 5-2 Rangers Win

The New York Rangers are now one point behind the Boston Bruins in the race for the President’s Trophy after a 5-2 win at TD Garden on Thursday night.

The Bruins came out playing playoff-style hockey and went up 1-0 on a Jake DeBrusk goal 8:04 into the opening frame but failed to convert on two first period powerplays. The Rangers seemed to gain momentum off those penalty kills and came out firing in the second period. The Blueshirts would out-shoot the Bruins 13-6 in the middle frame, and two of those shots were goals from Artemi Panarin at 7:58 and 19:25 to give his team a 2-1 lead headed to the third period.

Boston Bruins rookie winger Justin Brazeau scored his third goal in his last two games to tie the game 3:17 into the third period, but just 40 seconds later, former Harvard defenseman Adam Fox put the Rangers back up 3-2. Mika Zibanejad then scored an empty-netter with 2:03 left in regulation, and Panarin capped off the hat trick with another empty-netter with 52 seconds left.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman allowed three or more goals for a third-straight game, letting in three Rangers goals on 29 shots.

Rangers and former UMass goalie Jonathan Quick stopped 24 of 26 shots.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: Truth be told, on Wednesday night, this puck scribe was going to write a column comparing Rangers winger Artemi Panarin to Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak. Phew!

The latter has emerged as one of the best play-making wingers in the NHL this season, but on Thursday night, Panarin proved he’s still just as good, if not better than Pastrnak. The 32-year-old winger put on a show and hit the 40-goal plateau for the first time in his career and pulled within two points of Pastrnak with 97 in 70 games this season.

The first 40-goal season for Artemi Panarin! 🗽 Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/AYL2NsjGNs — NHL (@NHL) March 22, 2024

DOGHOUSE: For whatever reason, the Bruins went from a detailed, on-top-of-you game in the first period to a disheveled and passive team in the second period and really for the rest of the game. That was never more evident than on Panarin’s second goal when the Bruins collectively treated the puck like a hot potato and coughed it up in front. The Russian sniper happily obliged the gift-wrapped scoring chance and buried it past Swayman.

A 40-GOAL SEASON FOR ARTEMI PANARIN pic.twitter.com/jzTqzQwryt — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) March 22, 2024

BANGER: New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider led all skaters with eight hits in 21:17 TOI.

UNSUNG HERO: Former University of Massachusetts goalie Jonathan Quick has been one of the best back-up goalies in the NHL this season. The night before his alma mater was set to take on the best team in college hockey, the Boston College Eagles, in the Hockey East semifinals at TD Garden, the former Minutemen goalie became the winningest American-born goalie with a 24-save performance for victory No. 391. Ironically, that milestone came 20 years and a day after Quick made 67 saves and UMass lost to UMaine 2-1 in the 2004 Hockey East Final at TD Garden. Congrats to Quick on this milestone and a great comeback season.

NEXT UP: The Bruins embark on a six-game road trip that begins on Saturday against the Flyers in Philadelphia.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Morgan Geekie – Justin Brazeau

John Beecher – Jesper Boqvist – Jakub Lauko

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk – Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman