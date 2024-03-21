With Trademark Inspiration, Celine Dion Reads Bruins Lineup

She may have grown up a Montreal Canadiens fan, but legendary Quebec-born music star Celine Dion revved up the Boston Bruins before their Original 6 tilt with the New York Rangers Thursday night at TD Garden.

Dion, who has been in town all week with her three sons, René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy, read the Bruins’s starting lineup to the team in their dressing room

“Alright! Up front. …HEINOooooo,” Dion said, starting off with winger Danton Heinen.

“Pav!” she said for winger Pavel Zacha.

“You make me hungryyyyy! Pasta!” she sung out.

“On Defense! You better bite. …Gryzzi,” Dion said for Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

“My name starts with a ‘C’ and we’re gonna for: ‘C-Mac’!” for Charlie McAvoy.

“In goal: You better bite, you better mean it! Bulldog!” Dion finished off by introducing Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman by his nickname.

With 5:20 left in 2nd period, Celine Dion and her sons were shown on the jumbotron as her music blared out, and the crowd went nuts.

Dion’s Bruins lineup read, and the fact she continues to be out living her life with her three sons is not only inspiring for the Bruins and their fans but should be for all. After losing both her husband and brother to cancer in 2016, Dion was diagnosed with an extremely rare and rapidly debilitating neurological condition called stiff person syndrome.

Celine Dion battled infertility for 7 years. She lost her husband then her brother to cancer in the same month. She overcame these tragedies only to be diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, an incurable disease that affects one in a million people. No one should suffer this much https://t.co/Udfq4WpZQY — Eniola Akinkuotu (@ENIBOY) December 8, 2022

This is not the first time Dion has taken her three sons for an amazing hockey day. The Charlemagne, Quebec native brought them to a Vegas Golden Knights game earlier this season and then also a Canadiens game where she also read the starting lineup.

On Thursday night, that bitter and legendary Bruins-Canadiens rivalry was put aside for the inspirational Celine Dion.