Pastrnak Scores Shootout Winner On Swayman

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak scored the shootout winner on Bruins teammate and goalie Jeremy Swayman in the semifinals of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto on Saturday.

Pastrnak also had a goal and an assist to help propel Team McDavid back from a 3-1 deficit to Team MacKinnon in the second period and force the shootout.

After the first period ended in a 1-1 tie, Team MacKinnon went up 3-1 on goals from team captain and Colorado Avalanche winger Nathan MacKinnon and Seattle Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand. Team McDavid then pulled the goalie, and that’s when Pastrnak and linemates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl caught fire and sent the game to extra time.

Pastrnak cut the lead to 3-2 with 32 ticks left in regulation, with McDavid and Draisaitl grabbing the helpers.

McDavid then tied the game at three with 5.4 seconds left, and Pastrnak and Draisaitl got the assists.

CONNOR MCDAVID TIES IT UP WITH 5.4 SECONDS LEFT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QV8JfkaKMC — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 3, 2024

McDavid then opened the shootout with a goal, and Pastrnak finished it off to give Team McDavid the win and advance them to the final.

After Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev stopped nine of ten shots in the first period, Jeremy Swayman came in and allowed two goals on 11 shots in the second period. Swayman then allowed two goals on three shots in the shootout.

Winnipeg Jets goalie and leading Vezina Trophy candidate Connor Hellebucyk played the first period for Team McDavid and allowed one goal on 11 shots. Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky then came in and stopped eight of ten shots in the second period and then both shots in the shootout.

David Pastrnak and Team McDavid were set to play Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, his son, and honorary captain Justin Bieber in the final.

