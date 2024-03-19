Bruins Daily: Presidents’ Trophy; Wild Capitals; Reinbacher

If the season ended today, the Boston Bruins would be the Presidents’ Trophy winners for a second straight season. Is that a good thing or a bad thing?

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Another President’s Trophy isn’t the end all, be all for the Boston Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: Is it time for the Boston Bruins to hand the starting role to goalie Jeremy Swayman?

Boston Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins winger and current Columbus Blue Jackets assistant coach Mark Recchi believes in new Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: 2023 fifth overall pick and Montreal Canadiens prospect David Reinbacher has arrived in Montreal and will begin his North American pro career with the Laval Rocket.

Detroit Hockey Now: Thanks to a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames by the Washington Capitals, a wild card spot no longer belongs to the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: The NHL has suspended Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov.

Sportsnet: Is Mitch Marner getting closer to returning to the lineup for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Patrick Roy is having a difficult time getting through to the mediocre New York Islanders.

Philly Hockey Now: Congratulations on a great NHL career to former Philadelphia Flyers winger Wayne Simmonds.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Are the Stanley Cup Playoffs still a reality for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Chicago Hockey Now: Can Lukas Reichel and Wyatt Kaiser finish what they started for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: Former Colorado Avalanche forward Andrei Kovalenko’s son Nikolai Kovalenko has arrived for the Colorado Avalanche.

TSN: Will the Vancouver Canucks bring back potential 2024 unrestricted free agent center Elias Lindholm?

