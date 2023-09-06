Bruins Daily: Marchand; Heinen PTO; Ullmark

There was plenty of Boston Bruins news on Tuesday as the players held their first ‘Captain’s’ practice, and Don Sweeney brought a familiar face in on a professional tryout.

Boston Hockey Now: No matter who becomes the 21st captain of the Boston Bruins, they will rely on a leadership committee of defensemen Hampus Lindholm, Brandon Carlo, and Charlie McAvoy, and forwards Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak, Milan Lucic, and Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: The NHL trade rumor mill is about to pick up, but unlike earlier in the offseason, Boston Bruins fans don’t need to worry about the team trading one of their goalies, Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are bringing back a familiar face, signing a professional tryout agreement with former Bruins winger Danton Heinen.

Montreal Hockey Now: What do the Montreal Canadiens expect from second-year winger Juraj Slafkovsky?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Could a Calder Trophy-type season be in store for Buffalo Sabres rookie goalie Devon Levi?

NYI Hockey Now: Should the New York Islanders realistically expect more this season from former Boston College forward Oliver Wahlstrom?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Jesper Brett knows the pressure of short-term contracts led to a big payday for him with the New Jersey Devils.

Washington Hockey Now: Alex Ovechkin is back from Russia and participating in informal skates with the Washington Capitals.

Philly Hockey Now: Has defensemen been a strong point in recent years for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Some new faces were on the first day of unofficial workouts for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Detroit Hockey Now: Hall of Fame defenseman Nick Lidstrom predicts a playoff season for his former team, the Detroit Red Wings.

Colorado Hockey Now: There was a solid turnout on the first day of ‘Captain’s’ practice for the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: What are the five most significant question marks surrounding the Vegas Golden Knights?

TSN: Could IIHF powerplay rules work for the NHL?

Sportsnet: Who are the most critical players in the Atlantic Division?