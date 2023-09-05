Bruins Sign Danton Heinen To Professional Tryout

Could there be a Danton Heinen Part Deux with the Boston Bruins?

The Bruins announced late Tuesday afternoon that they have signed the former Boston Bruins winger to a professional tryout.

Heinen, 28, is now the second player to be signed to a professional tryout by the Bruins after they signed 32-year-old, 6-foot-4, 208-pound winger Alex Chiasson to one last month.

Heinen was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound winger played eight games for the Bruins as a late-season call-up for the team at the end of the 2016-17 season. From there, he went on to play 212 games with the Bruins for just under three seasons before being traded to the Anaheim Ducks for winger Nick Ritchie at the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline.

Heinen’s best season with the Bruins was his rookie campaign in 2017-18, when he scored 16 goals and 31 assists in 77 games. Heinen followed that up with 11 goals and 23 assists the following season and then seven goals and 15 assists in 58 games during the 2019-20 season before being traded to the Ducks.

Danton Heinen had three goals and an assist in his first nine games with the Ducks after the trade. He then had seven goals and seven assists in 43 games during the 56-game shortened 2021 season, his last with the Ducks before signing with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2021 offseason. Heinen scored 18 goals to go with 15 assists in 76 games for the Penguins in the 2021-22 season, and then eight goals and 14 assists in 65 games last season.

Heinen now has 70 goals and 106 assists for 176 points in 413 career NHL games.