Bruins Daily: Scheifele Trade Rumor; Kane To Red Wings?

The Boston Bruins-Mark Scheifele NHL trade rumors are picking up again, and could longtime Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane ever sign with the Red Wings?

That Boston Bruins news and NHL news and NHL rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Hockey Now: Will the Boston Bruins make one final push to acquire Winnipeg Jets and potential 2024 UFA center Mark Scheifele on the NHL trade market?

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette: I am a couple of days late posting this as I took the last two days off, but here’s a classic story about former Boston Bruins center Derek Sanderson and the recently departed Jimmy Buffett.

Montreal Hockey Now: Despite some crafty trades by current general manager Kent Hughes, some contracts signed by former GM Marc Bergevin still serve as salary cap anchors for the Montreal Canadiens.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Who is the 15th best prospect for the Buffalo Sabres?

NYI Hockey Now: What were the biggest wins for the New York Islanders last season?

Washington Hockey Now: Who is the eight-best prospect for the Washington Capitals?

Philly Hockey Now: Our man in Philly, Chuck Bausman, had a tremendous one-on-one convo with Philadelphia Flyers team president Keith Jones.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What are the five best road trips for the Pittsburgh Penguins fans?

Florida Hockey Now: What type of season should we expect from the Florida Panthers?

Detroit Hockey Now: After being a thorn in their side for so long as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, could Patrick Kane wind up with the Detroit Red Wings?

Colorado Hockey Now: What are the five biggest questions facing the Colorado Avalanche?

LA Hockey Now: Has the Stanley Cup window arrived for the Los Angeles Kings?

San Jose Hockey Now: Who are the Top 10 prospects for the San Jose Sharks?