Bruins Burn Flames, Come From Behind To Earn OT Win

The Boston Bruins were far from deserving of two points early on Tuesday against the Calgary Flames.

But they more than earned a hard-fought 4-3 overtime victory at Scotiabank Saddledome after coming back from two separate two-goal deficits,

“I was real proud of our effort in the third period,” Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco told reporters in Calgary. “The guys showed a lot of determination and had a never-say-die attitude. Good on them. They worked for it in the third period. We did it the right way.”

David Pastrnak scored the winning goal at 4:22 of overtime.

Off an assist from Charlie McAvoy, Pastrnak sniped a shot from the right faceoff dot past Flames goalie Dustin Wolf for his 12th goal of the season.

WINNER WINNER, LATE NIGHT PASTA DINNER 🍝 pic.twitter.com/AmqYzImKLH — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 18, 2024

“You play until the last whistle every single game,” Pastrnak told reporters in Calgary. “It’s been that way here forever. Obviously, we went through some hard times already during the season, so it’s important to show that we can learn and we are not going to give up.”

Trailing 3-1 at the start of the third period, the Bruins began their comeback when Morgan Geekie pulled them within one by cleaning up a loose puck in the low slot for his sixth goal of the year.

Marc McLaughlin later drew them even at 6:15 of the frame as he bullied his way to the front of the net before crashing into Wolf as he tied the score with is second goal in as many games.

There was a night and day difference between how the Bruins started the game and the way they ended it.

After they escaped a sloppy opening period with a scoreless tie, Elias Lindholm said on the NESN broadcast during the intermission that the Bruins were fortunate to even make it that far.

“We’re lucky we have it 0-0,” Lindholm said. “It’s a tie game. We can’t get much worse than this.”

More ominous words have never been spoken, as Boston quickly found itself down 2-0 1:21 into the second period.

Matt Coronato got the scoring started for the Flames.

Nikita Zadorov completely lost track of the Calgary forward in the Boston zone, leaving him with plenty of room to snap a wrist shot into the back of the net.

Nazem Kadri added to the lead less than half a minute later as he fired a shot past a screened Jeremy Swayman (20 saves) that forced Sacco to call a timeout.

It was then that Lindholm made up for his poor choice of words during the intermission by getting the Bruins on the board with his fourth goal of the season.

After blocking a shot in the defensive end, Lindholm won a race through the neutral zone and flew into the offensive end off the rush, where he scooped up a rolling puck and put just enough behind a shot to sneak it through Wolf.

Got the B's on the board 👏 pic.twitter.com/HG5ClMSMhq — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 18, 2024

The goal was Lindholm’s first in 12 games and came as he returned to Calgary for the first time since being traded by the Flames last season.

“It was good to see,” said Sacco. “I’m happy for him. He played well tonight.”

Lindholm nearly scored again later in the second period. Wolf, though, stopped the chance off the rush, allowing the Flames to take the puck back down the other end of the ice, where Ryan Lomberg deflected it past Swayman to give Calgary a 3-1 lead with less than three minutes to play in the period.

But after a sluggish start to the game in Calgary and a disastrous one to their five-game road trip, the Bruins have now won two straight games.

The trip concludes on Thursday in Edmonton against the Oilers.