Bruins Sever Ties With Offseason Signing Tyler Johnson

Tyler Johnson’s time with the Boston Bruins came to an abrupt end on Thursday, as the team placed the veteran forward on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

The #NHLBruins have placed Tyler Johnson on unconditional waivers. https://t.co/Q3l95xyfPm — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 19, 2024

Johnson joined the Bruins on a professional tryout contract before the start of training camp. After months of patiently waiting, he eventually signed a one-year $775,000 deal on Nov. 3.

However, once Johson actually got a chance to play for the Bruins, his impact was minimal.

In nine games, Johnson recorded just two points. He appeared in only four games since Joe Sacco took over as the interim head coach of the Bruins in mid-November.

“He’s been fine,” Sacco said when asked about Johnson’s play two weeks ago. “That’s the role that he’s in right now. He’s going to be in and out of the lineup at certain points during the year. It’s based on other people playing well.”

The Bruins brought in Johnson as a veteran depth signing, hoping his pedigree as a two-time Stanley Cup champion would provide valued leadership to their locker room.

Johnson, however, never found his voice in Boston.

“You can’t come into the room right away and just take things over. That’s just not how it works,” Johnson said in an exclusive interview with BHN. “You kind of have a feeling out process, and I definitely had that. That’s what kind of made my situation a little bit harder at the start of the season.

It’s important to note the timing of the Bruins’ decision to cut Johnson, as they would’ve been unable to after midnight tonight, when the NHL’s holiday roster freeze goes into full effect until Dec. 27.

The decision by the Bruins was also easy, given the emergence of Marc McLaughlin in recent games and the addition of Oliver Wahlstrom.

Wahlstrom will make his Bruins debut tonight against the Edmonton Oilers, skating on a line next to Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic, while McLaughlin will skate with Mark Kastelic and Johnny Beecher.

The Bruins will wrap up their five-game road trip tonight in Edmonton with puck drop against the Oilers slated for 9 p.m. EST