Bruins Brief: The Road Is Unkind; Former B’s Defenseman Retires

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Wednesday, December 11, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

Ugly Loss Up North: The Bruins enjoyed playing the NHL’s lesser teams over the last few weeks. But as they kicked off a five-game road trip against one of the league’s best, the Bruins got hit in the face with a reality check harsher than a Winnipeg winter. The key Bruins takeaways from an ugly, lopsided loss in Winnipeg.

Shattenkirk Retires: After spending 14 years in the NHL, former Boston Bruins defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Jets: 8, Bruins: 1

Maple Leafs: 2, Devils: 1 (OT)

Avalanche: 6, Penguins: 2

Hurricanes: 3, Sharks: 2

Flyers: 5, Blue Jackets: 3

Kings: 3, Islanders: 1

Flames: 4, Predators: 3

Oilers: 2, Lightning: 1

Wild: 5, Utah Hockey Club: 4 (SO)

Blues: 4, Canucks: 3 (OT)

Panthers: 2, Kraken: 1 (SO)

Today’s Schedule:

All Times EST

New York Rangers v. Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks v. Ottawa Senators, 7:30 p.m.

More From National Hockey Now:

Florida: Hockey in South Florida sounded crazy when the NHL first expanded there in 1993. Nevertheless, the Sunshine State has become one of the league’s hottest markets. So much so that the Florida Panthers may soon get to host an outdoor game.

Montreal: The young Montreal Canadiens continue to throw their lines into the blender, hoping to find the right combination.

New Jersey: Among one of the league’s most high-powered offenses, the New Jersey Devils are suddenly having an issue with secondary scoring.