Former Bruins Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk Retires From NHL

After spending 14 years in the NHL, former Boston Bruins defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Shattenkirk played in 952 games in his career and tallied 484 for seven different teams, including the Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Anaheim Ducks.

“I would like to begin by saying thank you to the seven organizations that trusted me to represent their teams and cities,” Shattenkirk wrote in a personal statement posted on X. “…Finally, to the Boston Bruins, for valuing my qualities as a player and a leader in their locker room.”

Thank you to the game I love. ✌🏼 Deuces pic.twitter.com/QYvpHlOOhk — Kevin Shattenkirk (@shattdeuces) December 10, 2024

Shattenkirk spent the final year of his career in Boston. After appearing in 61 games and scoring 24 points for the Bruins last year, he never landed a new contract with another team as a free agent.

In almost poetic fashion, the defenseman’s professional career started and ended in Boston.

A product of Boston University, Shattenkirk was selected by Colorado with the 14th overall pick in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.

In 2020, he won the Stanley Cup as a member of the Lightning.