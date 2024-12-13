Bruins Brief: Still Winless on Road Trip; NHL Trade Talk

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Friday, December 13, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

Still Winless on Road Trip: The Boston Bruins veered off course with a disastrous loss to begin their five-game road trip and aren’t any closer to getting back on track after dropping their second straight game by the final of 5-1 to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Kraken: 5, Bruins: 1

Canucks: 4, Panthers: 0

Maple Leafs: 3, Ducks: 2

Lightning: 8, Flames: 3

Penguins: 9, Canadiens: 2

Flyers: 4, Red Wings: 1

Devils: 3, Kings: 1

Capitals: 2, Blue Jackets: 1 (OT)

Islanders: 5, Blackhawks: 4

Sharks: 4, Blues: 3

Predators: 4, Stars: 1

Golden Knights: 3, Jets: 2 (OT)

Oilers: 7, Wild: 1

Utah Hockey Club: 4, Avalanche: 1

Today’s Schedule:

All Times EST

Ottawa Senators v. Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

More From National Hockey Now:

Pittsburgh: Even with Sidney Crosby playing as well as ever, Pittsburgh Penguins fans seem to be growing tired of him and the team’s aging core.

New York: The New York Islanders won, so why was head coach Patrick Roy fuming after the game?

San Jose: Alexander Georgiev was as surprised as anyone when he was traded to the San Jose Sharks.