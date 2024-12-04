Elias Lindholm Named To Team Sweden 4 Nations Face-Off Roster

Elias Lindholm normally wears black and gold for the Boston Bruins, but you’ll soon see him in blue and gold when he plays for Team Sweden in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, as he was one 18 players named to the team’s final roster on Wednesday

Lindholm has underwhelmed through his first 27 games with the Bruins, scoring 13 points with three goals. However, it’s not surprising that Sweden named him to its roster, given his years of experience playing on the international stage.

Lindholm has regularly appeared on Sweden’s national teams since the age of 19, including the last time NHL players featured in an international best-on-best tournament during the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Some other players joining Lindholm on Team Sweden are William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Lucas Raymond of the Detroit Red Wings, and former Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark, now of the Ottawa Senators.

Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm was notably excluded from the roster. He is currently on injured reserve with a lower-body injury that he suffered on Nov. 12 and missed the last 10 games for the Bruins. Hampus Lindholm is still weeks away from returning, according to Bruins interim head coach Joe Sacco.

Hampus Lindholm’s status made him a long shot to make Team Sweden. However, Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin, who is also on IR and has been out since Nov. 25, was selected.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will be played under NHL rules and consists entirely of NHL players representing Sweden, Finland, the United States and Canada.

The first four games of the round-robin tournament will be held at Bell Centre in Montreal, beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, before it shifts to TD Garden for the final three games on Monday, Feb. 17, concluding in the championship game on Thursday, Feb. 2

The final roster for the United States and Canada will be revealed later this evening during TNT’s pregame broadcast that begins at 6:30 p.m. EST prior to the Bruins game against the Chicago Blackhawks.