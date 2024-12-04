Jeremy Swayman Joins Bruins Teammate McAvoy On USA 4 Nations Face-Off Roster

The Boston Bruins already had one player playing for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off, and now have another.

Goalie Jeremy Swayman was named to the Team USA roster on Wednesday night, joining his Bruins teammate Charlie McAvoy, who was among the six players who were first named to the team.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman is named to Team USA's 4 Nations Face-Off roster, joining teammate Charlie McAvoy. — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) December 4, 2024

Through 18 appearances, Swayman holds a 7-9-2 record with a .892 save percentage and a 3.09 goals-against average in his first season as the full-time starter in Boston. However, he won’t be the top netminder for the U.S. in the 4 Nations Tournament.

Goaltending is a major strength for Team USA, with reigning Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets and Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars also selected along with Swayman.

Ready to rep the red, white and blue. Team USA’s #4Nations Face-Off roster is set! 🇺🇸 Roster Details: https://t.co/NbrfSOihmL pic.twitter.com/sO9WTzTvSK — USA Hockey (@usahockey) December 4, 2024

In total, the Bruins have four players set to participate in the 4 Nations Tournament.

While Swayman and McAvoy represent the Red, White, and Blue, team captain Brad Marchand will compete for Canada, and Elias Lindholm will suit up for Sweden.

Swayman’s tandem mate, Joonas Korpisalo, was also believed to be considered by Team Finland but was passed over in favor of Juuse Saros from the Nashville Predators, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen of the Buffalo Sabres, and Kevin Lankinen of the Vancouver Canucks.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will be played under NHL rules and consists entirely of NHL players representing Sweden, Finland, the United States and Canada.

The first four games of the round-robin tournament will be held at Bell Centre in Montreal, beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, before it shifts to TD Garden for the final three games on Monday, Feb. 17, concluding in the championship game on Thursday, Feb. 20.