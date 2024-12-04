Connect with us

Boston Bruins

Jeremy Swayman Joins Bruins Teammate McAvoy On USA 4 Nations Face-Off Roster

Published

4 hours ago

on

jeremy-swayman-boston-bruins-charlie-mcavoy
AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

The Boston Bruins already had one player playing for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off, and now have another.

Goalie Jeremy Swayman was named to the Team USA roster on Wednesday night, joining his Bruins teammate Charlie McAvoy, who was among the six players who were first named to the team.

Through 18 appearances, Swayman holds a 7-9-2 record with a .892 save percentage and a 3.09 goals-against average in his first season as the full-time starter in Boston. However, he won’t be the top netminder for the U.S. in the 4 Nations Tournament.

READ MORE: The Case To Be Made For Bruins 4 Nations Face-Off Hopefuls

Goaltending is a major strength for Team USA, with reigning Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets and Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars also selected along with Swayman.

In total, the Bruins have four players set to participate in the 4 Nations Tournament.

While Swayman and McAvoy represent the Red, White, and Blue, team captain Brad Marchand will compete for Canada, and Elias Lindholm will suit up for Sweden.

Swayman’s tandem mate, Joonas Korpisalo, was also believed to be considered by Team Finland but was passed over in favor of  Juuse Saros from the Nashville Predators, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen of the Buffalo Sabres, and Kevin Lankinen of the Vancouver Canucks.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will be played under NHL rules and consists entirely of NHL players representing Sweden, Finland, the United States and Canada.

The first four games of the round-robin tournament will be held at Bell Centre in Montreal, beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, before it shifts to TD Garden for the final three games on Monday, Feb. 17, concluding in the championship game on Thursday, Feb. 20.

FOLLOW ANDREW FANTUCCHIO ON 𝕏: @A_FANTUCCHIO

FOLLOW BOSTON HOCKEY NOW ON 𝕏 AND FACEBOOK

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

Bruins Team and Cap Info

Link to Boston Bruins PuckPedia page
Patriots Football Now