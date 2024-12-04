Bruins Nikita Zadorov Calls Out Lucas Raymond: ‘It’s A Man’s League’

BOSTON — Nikita Zadorov typically looks like a man amongst boys whenever he’s on the ice for the Boston Bruins, and as one of the biggest and most intimidating players in all of the NHL, he’s been a frequent visitor to the penalty box this season.

Taking penalties doesn’t bother Zadorov.

What does, though, is when opposing players embellish their pain to make sure they get the call afterward, which Zadorov called out Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond for on Tuesday night.

“I think that’s got to get out of the league. It’s a man’s league,” Zadorov said following the Bruins 3-2 overtime win against Detroit at TD Garden. “We all get slashed. We’re all in pain, but you don’t go like this and show the referee you get slashed. I think it’s just a little bit disrespectful.”

Zadorov was called for slashing after he hit Raymond in the hands with his stick while trying to defend him through the neutral zone late in the second period.

It’s a play that happens several times throughout a game and hundreds more during a season. However, Raymond’s immediate reaction to Zadorov’s slash made it look as if it were either the first time he’d ever been slashed or the worst he’d ever felt by far.

Incensed by Raymond’s outcry, Zadorov went after him and hit him in the back with a stiff cross-check.

“I don’t like when the guy’s shaking his hand. I barely touch his hand,” said Zadorov. “You don’t sell penalties.”

Nikita Zadorov slashes Lucas Raymond and follows it up with a crosscheck. Zadorov only called for the slash. pic.twitter.com/vIQbeHZf7r — Bear With Me (@BearWithMe_Pod) December 4, 2024

Zadorov remained involved physically following the penalty. It wasn’t long after he stepped out of the box that he exchanged fists with Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot, who sucker-punched him in the back of the head when the two came together on an icing call.

But for all the physicality that Zadorov brought to the ice on Tuesday, his biggest impact was felt at 9:15 of the first period when he fired a missile of a slapshot past Red Wings goalie Ville Husso to even the score for the Bruins at 1-1.

“He was engaged in the game tonight,” Bruins interim head coach Joe Sacco said of Zadorov. “He was physical, and he was just defending hard tonight. When he was on the ice, the opposition knew that he was playing, and the goal was good, too. We’d like to see more of that.”

The Bruins will also likely see more of Zadorov playing alongside Brandon Carlo as a defense pairing.

Both are big, heavy, defense-first blue-liners and don’t necessarily seem to complement each other’s style of play very well. But when they help the Bruins to a 28-8 shot advantage in shot attempts whenever they’re on the ice like they did versus the Red Wings, according to Natural Stat Trick, who’s to say they don’t?

In all, Zadorov finished the night with a goal, a plus-1 rating, four shots on goal, and six penalty minutes in 18:20 of time on ice.

When asked if he thought it was the best game he’d played all-around as Bruin, Zadorov had an emphatic answer.

“No.”

If that wasn’t, imagine what could be.