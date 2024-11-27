Bruins Postgame Takeaways: Goal Scoring Dam Breaks, Washes Out Islanders

The Boston Bruins defeated the New York Islanders by the final of 6-3 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena.

Brad Marchand and Pavel Zacha each scored twice for the Bruins, while Morgan Geekie added a tally of his own, as did Nikita Zadorov on an empty net in support of Joonas Korpisalo, who made 21 saves on 24 shots in goal.

The Islanders had contributions from Maxim Tsyplakov and two from Brock Nelson, while Ilya Sorokin stopped 15 of the 20 shots the came his way.

But that’s just the box score. Here are the key takeaways from the night that was on Long Island.

First Line Finds Footing:

David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha, and Morgan Geekie combined for seven points on Wednesday night as Boston’s first line.

Zacha himself had two goals, including the game-winner, along with an assist, breaking a six-game pointless streak.

With the score tied 3-3 in the third period, Zacha stood in front of the net and deflected a point shot from Andrew Peeke past Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin to give Boston a one-goal lead with 9:12 left to play. A little over two and a half minutes later, Zacha struck again by driving to the net and lifting a backhand shot over Sorokin’s glove for his second goal of the night and fifth of the season.

A pretty pair by Pav 🤩 pic.twitter.com/es8czAlEuB — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 28, 2024

Pastrnak assisted on both of Zacha’s goals as well on the one from Geekie at 11:59 of the second period that, at the time, gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead.

Multi-Goal Marchand:

The Bruins’ captain wasn’t going to let their offense stay silent for a second straight game, as Brad Marchand scored twice in the first period.

Marchand’s first goal of the night came just 57 seven seconds into the game. Following a face-off win in the attacking zone by Elias Lindholm, Marchand dropped to a knee and ripped a one-timer past the blocker of Sorokin to give Boston an early 1-0 lead.

6️⃣3️⃣ starts us off 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qeVvsZHCiS — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 28, 2024

Marchand found the back of the net again later in the period when he swooped in off the rush and punched a shot from the low slot for his eighth goal of the season courtesy of assists from Lindholm and Justin Brazeu.

Make it a double 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/PXgTvnyLfM — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 28, 2024

With two goals against the Islanders on Wednesday, Marchand now has 64 career multi-goal games.

Five At Five-On-Five:

With each of Marchand’s, Zacha’s, and Geekie’s goals coming at even strength, the Bruins scored five times at five-on-five against the Islanders, tied for the most they’ve had in a game all season.

Scoring just 2.22 goals per game entering action against the Islanders, the Bruins were the league’s worst offensive team and had especially struggled lately, scoring a combined three goals in their previous three games.

Wednesday night was just the second time all year that the Bruins scored five goals or more in a game and was the first time since Oct. 10 against Montreal in the second game of the season.

Bruins Lines:

Geekie – Zacha – Pastrnak

Marchand – E. Lindholm – Brazeau

Frederic – Coyle – Johnson

Beecher – Kastelic – Koepke

Lohrei – McAvoy

Wotherspoon – Carlo

Zadorov – Peeke

Korpisalo

Swayman

Up Next:

The Bruins return from Long Island with a record of 11-10-3 and await a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST.